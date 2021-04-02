Oppo F19 full specifications out ahead of India launch

Highlights Oppo is launching the F19 smartphone in India on April 6.

But before the launch, Oppo has revealed all the specifications of the F19 phone.

The India price and availability details are expected on April 6.

Oppo is launching the F19 smartphone in India on April 6. This is going to be the third smartphone in the F19 series, of which we have already seen two phones, the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+. While the Oppo F19 Pro+ is a 5G phone, the F19 Pro is a 4G phone. So will be the upcoming Oppo F19. While we are yet to see the official launch happen in a few days in India, the Sri Lanka website of the Chinese company has spilled the beans. Nearly all the specifications of the Oppo F19 are out, so let us talk about them.

Before that, a little something about the two F19 Pro phones. The Oppo F19 Pro+ arrived in India last month as the first 5G phone in the F-series. Not only it brings upgraded specifications over last year's F17 Pro, but it also goes big on the design, which looks more like what we have seen in the Reno series. The phone has a beautiful matte finish on the back, much like that on the Reno 5 series, but its camera design looks unique. In my quick review, I mentioned the Oppo F19 Pro+ can become your daily driver with a good mix of specifications. The Oppo F19 will, obviously, be a bit trimmed down in terms of specifications and whether it will also be a good phone is something only the price reveal will tell.

Now, the specifications. The Oppo F19 will be a big phone with a large 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a punch-hole system on the top, much like what the rest of the F19 series phones have. But while that is all good, the Oppo F19 lacks a high refresh rate. The display is stuck at 60Hz, which means you will not be able to enjoy smooth scrolling among other benefits of having a 90Hz or a 120Hz screen. Inside the cutout on the display, you have a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. This one looks exactly the same as the one that last year's Oppo F17 has.

On the back, the Oppo F19 features three cameras. The main one is a 48-megapixel shooter, while the other two are 2-megapixel macro snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. All these cameras reside inside a rectangular island, which also has a LED flash. Now, coming to the performance. The Oppo F19 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor inside. It is a seasoned processor but the performance from it is more or less centric to the budget segment. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the phone with support for a microSD card.

The Oppo F19 comes with a 5000mAh battery -- something that the company already revealed while announcing the launch date for the phone. In fact, Oppo is touting the battery and charging system as the biggest selling point of the F19. The Oppo F19 has 33W fast charging, which is rated to top the battery up in around 72 minutes. The smartphone comes with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 software, so you get the latest features on the phone.

Oppo is still to announce the price and availability details for the F19, which, I guess, we will hear at the event slated for April 6 in India. Oppo has revealed the F19 will come in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colours.