Oppo F19 India launch set for April 6, to bring 5000mAh battery, AMOLED screen

Highlights Oppo is launching the F19 vanilla phone on April 6 in India.

The Oppo F19 will come with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Oppo F19 Pro series arrived in India recently with 50W fast charging.

Oppo F19 is coming to India on April 6. The F19 will be the vanilla phone of the F19 series and will come days after Oppo launched the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G smartphones. This means the specifications of the F19 are going to be a little less powerful than what you get on the Pro versions. Oppo is revealing the key specifications already. You will get a 5000mAh battery on the F19 with support for 33W fast charging. And there will be an AMOLED display on the phone. Both of these things sound promising for the F19 but everything will depend on the price.

The biggest attraction here is the thin body of the F19. Oppo is claiming the F19 is the sleekest phone with a 5000mAh battery inside. That may be true but right now Oppo is not providing the thickness details of the phone. In the past, Oppo has launched some really slim phones so I will go out on a limb and take Oppo's word for it. This battery will also support 33W fast charging, which Oppo is claiming will charge the phone fully in 72 minutes. If you are in a rush, you can plug in the phone for 30 minutes to fill 54 per cent of the battery. To remind you, the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G comes with 50W fast charging.

The Oppo F19 will come with an AMOLED display with a punch-hole setup. This is identical to what the rest of the F19 Pro series comes with. In fact, this is the standard display design for mid-range phones right now. Oppo is also claiming the display will offer all-day eye care. The phone may come with the TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. And this is it. Oppo has not provided anything else beyond this point, so let us take a look at what the rumour mill has to offer.

According to rumours, the Oppo F19 will use a MediaTek processor inside. It is definitely not going to be a Dimensity-series processor because F19 will be a 4G phone. That is why we are looking at a Helio processor. A recent teaser posted by Oppo Sri Lanka also suggested the Oppo F19 will have three cameras and one of them will be a 48-megapixel shooter. Now, the India invite for the phone shows that too, which means there is going to be a single variant of this phone for all markets.

Oppo has also begun teasing the phone on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with a video that shows the battery and its fast-charging prowess. Maybe the biggest selling point for the F19 is its battery, unlike the F19 Pro series that Oppo marketed as the phone for nighttime photography and videography. This also means that F19 may not have the AI Portrait Highlight Video feature that you get on the F19 Pro+ 5G. We will have to wait and see what Oppo has in store for us as far as the upcoming F19 smartphone is concerned.