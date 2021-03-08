Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, F19 Pro, Band Style India launch set for today: Check live stream details, specifications

Highlights Oppo will launch its new F-series smartphones at an event today.

Oppo will also launch its first fitness band in India called Band Style.

The F19 Pro+ 5G will be the first 5G phone in F-series.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, F19 Pro, and Oppo Band Style are set to be launched in India today. The top-end phone in the F19 series from Oppo brings 5G as the main selling point but other specifications have also been upgraded over last year's F17 Pro. Although the company did not share much about the phone, the rumour mill has revealed nearly all the specifications that you can expect the F19 Pro+ 5G and the F19 Pro to come with. Similarly, the Oppo Band Style specifications are not available but its features were announced last week.

Oppo's mid-range portfolio includes the F-series and the Reno series wherein the former is positioned on the lower rungs of the price ladder. Last year, Oppo introduced 5G to the Reno series in India with the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The smartphone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor for 5G. This time, the F19 Pro+ 5G is supposed to make 5G cheaper. And we are going to see a lot of this democratisation of 5G this year. Recently, Realme launched the most affordable 5G handset in India, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G days after it launched its first mid-range 5G phones, the X7 and the X7 Pro.

Oppo F19 series launch event live stream

Oppo F19 series launch event is slated to begin at 7 pm today. The event will include a performance by Indian DJ Nucleya. Oppo will live stream the event on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter so you catch up real-time updates.

Oppo F19 series specifications

According to the tipster Ishan Agarwal, the F19 Pro+ 5G is going to use the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is the same chipset that powers the Realme X7 and Narzo 30 Pro. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in a single configuration. The phone will have 50W VOOC Flash charging technology, which is an upgrade over the 30W fast charging that the F17 Pro comes with. And the phone will come in silver and black colours. That is it. There is nothing else available about the F19 Pro+ 5G yet but that should not worry you because Oppo will announce everything about the new phone at today's launch event.

Talking about the F19 Pro, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED 1080p display, a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options, four cameras at the back comprising 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP portrait, and 2MP macro sensors, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4300mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charging support. The Oppo F19 Pro will reportedly have ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. And the colour options include black, silver, and purple.