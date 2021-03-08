Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, F19 Pro launched in India, prices start at Rs 21,490

Highlights Oppo has launched the F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro smartphones in India.

The new smartphones bring a good set of specifications along, at least on paper.

Oppo F19 Pro+ is a 5G phone and comes with 50W fast charging tech.

F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro are the latest smartphones from Oppo that began offering 5G solutions only recently with the launch of Reno 5 Pro 5G. The brand new F19 Pro+ is the first phone with 5G connectivity in the F-series, which gives it leverage in the market for being future-ready. Oppo has also upgraded the hardware that we get to see on the F19 Pro+ in comparison with last year's F17 Pro. And not just the specifications, the design on the F19 Pro+ is fresh. Besides the F19 Pro+, Oppo also launched the F19 Pro smartphone that would become the mid-tier device when the F19 arrives later.

Even though 5G is not accessible in India, companies such as Oppo are doubling down on their 5G portfolio. And that has led to neck and neck competition among smartphone players. Realme, the Oppo offshoot, recently launched the Narzo 30 Pro in India as the most affordable 5G phone. The launch came days after Realme launched the X7 and X7 Pro in India. And while Oppo is pacing a little steadily in the race, Xiaomi has a different approach. Its recently launched Redmi Note 10 series lacks a 5G phone among the four it has, which is something very plausible according to Xiaomi India boss Manu Kumar Jain. To each their own. Oppo thinks 5G is necessary and here we are, with F19 Pro+.

Oppo F19 Pro+, F19 Pro price in India

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes in a single memory variant that costs Rs 25,990 and the first sale is on March 17 from all online and offline stores. It comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options. The Oppo F19 Pro comes in two storage configurations, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs Rs 21,490 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB version is priced at Rs 23,490. The former goes on sale starting March 17 while its pre-orders are now live. But the sale of the latter begins on March 25.

The offers include Oppo Enco W11 for a discounted price of Rs 999, instead of Rs 3,999, when bundled with either phone. The Oppo Band Style, which the company has freshly announced, will be available for Rs 2,999 instead of the original price of Rs 3,999 along with the F19 Pro series. There is a flat 7.5 per cent cashback on using cards of HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank. There are a one-time free screen replacement offer and the Oppo Upgrade programme benefits.

Oppo F19 Pro+, F19 Pro specifications

The biggest selling point here is 5G. Why shouldn't it be? Nearly all recent surveys have pointed out unanimously that 5G is going to be the next major driver for smartphone sales and companies are just capitalising on it. The F19 Pro+ brings 5G support on both SIM card slots and for both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. This is good news for Indian users as the first transition from 4G to 5G will take place using the latter technology. But beyond all the 5G razzmatazz, the F19 Pro+ brings a good set of specifications.

Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, the same processor that is used inside the Realme X7 and Narzo 30 Pro. It has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the top. Sadly, the display is still stuck to the 60Hz display. Oppo told me the reason why 90Hz was not chosen is customers' preferences who valued 5G over the high refresh rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside. And it is powered by a 4500mAh battery that now supports 50W VOOC Flash fast charging technology. It is a major upgrade over the 30W technology that the F17 Pro features.

As always, cameras are the most talked-about thing on Oppo phones and F19 Pro+ is a part of that chatter. Oppo is bringing the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature that essentially improves nighttime videography leveraging the Ultra Night Video and HDR Video technologies in the cameras. The Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with four cameras on the back, comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a fourth sensor. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera with the same set of features that you get for the rear cameras.

The Oppo F19, on the other hand, has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and top-left punch-hole. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that we have seen before on the F17 series. It comes with a 4310mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras, and Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 software.