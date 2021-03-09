Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G phone launched with 48MP triple cameras: Price, specifications, and features

Highlights Oppo F19 Pro+ is the latest smartphone that joins the 5G club in India.

It comes with a big display and 50W fast charging like features.

Oppo also launched the F19 Pro at the event yesterday.

Oppo F19 Pro series is the latest entry to India's smartphone market. There are two smartphones in the series, like always, but this time they both have the "Pro" suffix added to their names. This is also the first time an F-series phone has 5G. The Oppo F19 Pro+, which is pricier among the two, comes with 5G connectivity, which means the phone is future proof. That is because there is no 5G in India right now but there will be at some point in time in future, say about 12-18 months. Those who buy the F19 Pro+ right now would not need to get another one just for 5G.

At its event held on Monday, Oppo also announced the launch of the F19 Pro, which is not a 5G phone. And unlike the F19 Pro+, the F19 Pro is not a big upgrade over the F17 Pro that was launched last year in India. The Oppo F19 Pro still seems to have a good set of specifications but the F19 Pro+ manages to steal the spotlight here because of some of the specifications and, of course, the 5G. The F19 Pro+ will go on sale in a few days, so if you have been eyeing it, here is a rundown of all the specifications, features, and price.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

Display - The F19 Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. The display also has a punch-hole on the top left corner. What it does not have is the 90Hz refresh rate (or a higher one for that matter).

Processor - The Oppo F19 Pro+ comes running an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor inside.

RAM and Storage - The Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card.

Rear Cameras - The Oppo F19 Pro+ has four rear cameras, a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP portrait mono camera, and a 2MP macro mono camera on the back.

Front Camera - For selfies, the Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 32MP selfie camera located inside the punch-hole.

Battery - The Oppo F19 Pro+ is backed by a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

OS - You get Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 on the Oppo F19 Pro+.

Oppo F19 Pro+ features

The most talked-about feature on the F19 Pro+ has to be the AI Highlight Portrait Video. According to Oppo, the AI Highlight Portrait Video optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light. Be it low light night or bright backgrounds, portrait videos on the F19 Pro+ are vivid, with sharp details, balance and natural skin tones.

Another feature is 50W fast charging, which is slightly less powerful than 65W fast charging. It is said to deliver 3.5 hours of video playback with just 5 minutes of charge. Topping the battery up needs around one hour with 50W fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro+ price

The Opp F19 Pro+ comes in a single memory variant that costs Rs 25,990. It comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colours and will go on the first sale on March 17.