Oppo F21 aka F19 series may arrive next month in India

Highlights Oppo may launch the F17 successor in February.

It may be called the F19 or the F21 series.

Oppo F21 may have a sleeker design than the F17 series.

Oppo may be preparing to launch the F17 successor in India next month. The rumour mill is divided over what this smartphone will be called. While one group of tipsters believe the smartphone will be called F19, others are suggesting Oppo might end up calling it the F21. But while there is no way to tell the name of the F17 successor at this point, XDA Developers' Tushar Mehta claims it will launch in February. The launch date is, however, not available.

There is not much known about the F19 or F21 -- whatever this phone ends up being called. Last year, a report by MySmartPrice tipped that the Oppo F21 Pro would launch sometime in November, but that did not happen. The report never mentioned F19 as the moniker for the F17 successor. Another reason why it is believed that the phone will be known as F21 is the resemblance with the year 2021. The name F19 seems rather odd. Anyway, Mehta's tweet does not give away anything else on the phone, leaving us at the mercy of the rumour mill.

Although we do not know much, the report last year said the F21 Pro will have a sleek design, a glass back, and a patterned finish on it. This design is said to be entirely different from what the Oppo F17 Pro has. On the face value, it makes sense because Oppo is known for its penchant for giving beautiful designs to its smartphones, be it the Reno series or the F-series. The report further mentioned the Oppo F21 Pro might come with a faster charging solution as compared to the 30W tech on the F17 Pro. Until we get more details on the Oppo F21 series, here is what I said about the F17 Pro in my review last year.

Oppo F17 Pro review synopsis

The Oppo F17 Pro has good cameras and clicks beautiful selfies. I liked the photos that were shot using the Ultra Night mode and it is perhaps one of my favourites on this phone. Apart from that, you have a beautiful display and an even more beautiful design. The F17 Pro has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED screen with a wide cut-out on the top. Most smartphones today come with reasonably good displays and the one on F17 Pro is on par with them. It can produce good and rich colours. Watching movies and videos on the screen is an enjoyable experience and the punch-hole does not seem like a distraction.

Even for gaming, the screen provides enough space for the elements that you can discern easily. If you want people to notice your phone, F17 Pro will allow for that. But if you are someone who is looking for a smartphone to play a lot of high-end games, F17 Pro does not make the cut. The processor is only good for light games and some multitasking. The battery life, however, is good on the phone.