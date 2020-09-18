Oppo F21 Pro could launch sometime around Diwali

Highlights Oppo F21 Pro could launch sometime in late October or early November.

Oppo launched the F17 Pro a few days back and its biggest marketing pitch for it was that the F17 Pro is the sleekest phone of 2020. Maybe this pitch struck a chord with customers, which is why the company is planning the successor of F17 Pro to be even sleeker. It will be called F21 Pro, according to a leaked report.

A report by MySmartPrice has suggested that the Oppo F21 Pro will launch sometime around Diwali. This means late October or early November. There is no date here to put a finger on so we will have to wait for Oppo to announce when it is going to launch the F21 Pro. Also, curiously, the leak suggests the F21 Pro as the name for F17 Pro's successor and not F19 Pro.

Apart from this information, there is nothing else available to tell us more about F21 Pro. We do not have any details on the specifications of the F21 Pro. But let us make guesswork here based on, of course, the specifications of the F17 Pro because there will be definite upgrades over it on the F21 Pro.

The F17 Pro has an AMOLED screen but without a 90Hz refresh rate, so maybe we will have that on the F21 Pro too. The F17 Pro rocks a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, which was used on the Reno 3 Pro. This should straight-up mean that the Reno 4 Pro processor, Snapdragon 720G, should be there on the F21 Pro. But it is speculation at this point.

Cameras are always a focus area for Oppo on its smartphones. The F21 Pro is not going to be any different. It is strongly likely to come with four cameras at the back and at least one on the front. There could also be a punch-hole on the display to carry the selfie camera. And for the battery, we could see at least 18W fast charging on the Oppo F21 Pro.

Nothing is set in stone right now and even Oppo has not teased anything so far. We might get more information on the F21 Pro in the coming days.