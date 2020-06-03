Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro India launch set for June 17: Everything you should know

Highlights Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones will launch on June 17 in India.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and four rear cameras.

The Find X2 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199 in Europe but its India pricing will likely be lower.

Oppo Find X2 series is set to launch in India on June 17. Oppo India has begun sending media invites for the launch event that will be held online. The company is expected to unveil the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro initially in India, although there are two more smartphones under the series - Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite. Oppo's Find X2 Pro is its most premium flagship and packs some top-of-the-line features such as a 120Hz display and wireless charging. In fact, the Oppo is pitching the Find X2 Pro as a stout rival to the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Oppo Find X2 Series: India Launch Details

Oppo India will begin the Find X2 series launch event at 4 pm on Wednesday, June 17. It will be an online event since physical gatherings are not allowed by the government. Oppo will live-stream the event on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Oppo Find X2 Series: What to Expect

The Oppo Find X2 series has four smartphones under it - the vanilla Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Lite, and Find X2 Neo. It is expected Oppo will launch the first two smartphones in India in the coming weeks, while it may skip the rest of them. The Find X2 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the entire line-up. This also means it is the priciest amongst all. In fact, its global pricing is on par with that of Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones. But Oppo may rethink Find X2 Pro pricing for India because of the strong competition and because affordability is mostly valued over other things here.

For their global pricing, the Find X2 smartphones cost EUR 999 and EUR 1,199. If we translate the pricing, the Find X2 could be priced at around Rs 82,000 while the Find X2 Pro could bear the price tag of Rs 98,000 in India.

Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 3K display with a resolution of 1080x3168 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display has a fingerprint sensor embedded under it, supports HDR10+, and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the Find X2 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 that is based on Android 10. The smartphone is backed by a 4260mAh battery under the hood that supports the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. Oppo Find X2 has a 4200mAh battery instead while the display is exactly the same.

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel sensor with OIS, Omni-directional PDAF, and Ultra Video Steady Pro technology. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with capability to shoot macros. The third one is a periscope sensor that supports OIS and can offer a digital zoom of 60x, hybrid zoom of 10x, and optical zoom of 5x. The Find X2, on the other hand, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX708 sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 20x digital zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 3x optical zoom.