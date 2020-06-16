Oppo Find X2 India price leaked ahead of June 17 launch

Highlights Oppo Find X2 series is set to launch in India on June 17.

Ahead of launch, the Find X2 price in India has been revealed.

The Oppo Find X2 could be priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000.

Oppo will be launching the Find X2 series in India on June 17. Now, ahead of the launch slated for tomorrow, the India pricing of the Find X2 has leaked online. Oppo Find X2 will cost between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 in India for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as per a Money Control report. The alleged pricing of the upcoming Oppo phone seems way lower than its European pricing, which is EUR 999 (roughly Rs 85,000). Since the competition in India is comparatively fierce, Oppo is targeting its Find X2 smartphones at the price bracket that is higher than that of OnePlus 8 smartphones.

The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones were launched by Oppo back in March, along with the confirmation that they will be launched in India. After about two months, the flagship series is set to launch in India later this week to shake up the premium smartphone market. Oppo will take on Samsung and OnePlus with its Find X2 series, while Apple will also face some heat from the upcoming offerings. The recent shift in the smartphone market saw the likes of Xiaomi and Realme upping their game to reach the consumers who can spend more. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 recently in India for the premium flagship market.

The Find X2 pricing of between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 indicates that the price of Find X2 Pro could touch the mark of Rs 70,000 in India. But it will not be the first time Oppo is positioning its smartphone in the premium segment. In 2018, Oppo launched the Find X -- the predecessor of the Find X2 -- in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990. The smartphone was well received by consumers and critics for its features that were more advanced than the competitors back then.

The Oppo Find X2 series goes big on the display and cameras. Both flagship models come with a 120Hz display that has an AMOLED panel, which rated A+ by DisplayMate. The two Oppo smartphones come with support for 5G, much like several other smartphones although there is no information on when the commercial 5G will roll out in India. Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are powered by the flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While most of the specifications of Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are the same, there are differences in the camera department.

The Find X2 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, clubbed with a 12-megapixel 6P ultrawide sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5X hybrid zoom. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, along with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10X hybrid zoom. The Find X2 is backed by a 4200mAh battery while the Find X2 Pro has a 4260mAh battery under the hood. Both smartphones support 65W fast charging, which was last seen on the Realme X50 Pro 5G.