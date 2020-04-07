Oppo Find X2 Lite leaks in all its glory, pricing tipped

Highlights Oppo Find X2 Lite has leaked again but with more details.

It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite could start at EUR 499.99.

Oppo is heavily rumoured to be working on two new Find X2 phones that will join the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in the family. But unlike the existing Find X2 phones, the upcoming ones are said to be rebadged versions of Reno-series phones. The Reno 3 Pro 5G will be launched as Find X2 Neo while the Reno 3 Youth will be unveiled as the Find X2 Lite. Now, some extra details and press render have leaked that reveal key specifications, price, and look of the Oppo Find X2 Lite, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Lite will be a Snapdragon 765-powered smartphone, Winfuture has claimed in a report. This also means that the smartphone will support 5G but only in the European market for now. It will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a waterdrop-style notch at the top. The report has also claimed that the Oppo Find X2 Lite will have support for a single Nano-SIM card and without a microSD card slot. The smartphone is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come running Android 10-based ColorOS 7.0.

For photography, the Find X2 Lite will have quad cameras on the back - a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There will be a 32-megapixel front-facing camera on the Find X2 Lite, the report has added. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 4025mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The report has also stated that the Find X2 Lite will have connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Price

The report has claimed that the Find X2 Lite will be priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs 41,000) for the base model. It will be available initially in Europe in black and white colours. The smartphone will join the Find X2 series and could be positioned at the lowest level. It is currently uncertain if the Find X2 Lite will make it to the Indian market.