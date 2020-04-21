Oppo Find X2 Neo with 90Hz AMOLED display, quad-rear cameras launched

Highlights Oppo Find X2 Neo has a 90Hz AMOLD display.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

It has 30W VOOC 2.0 fast charging technology as well.

Oppo Find X2 Neo has been formally launched after it headlined the rumour mill for quite some time. The latest entrant to the Find X2 family borrows its specifications and design from the Reno 3 Pro 5G -- both smartphones are presumably the same. The Find X2 Neo has 5G support, an AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Oppo's latest Find X2-series phone sits below the marquee Find X2 and the high-end Find X2 Pro, both of which were launched globally in March.

Oppo Find X2 Neo Price

The price of the Oppo Find X2 Neo has been set at EUR 719, which is approximately Rs 60,000, which is quite high but still lower than what the bigger siblings Find X2 and Find X2 Pro cost in Europe. The smartphone has a single variant in terms of storage and colour. It is available to pre-order on Belsimpel, an e-commerce website in Europe. The sale is said to begin in three weeks, according to the website. There are carrier bundles as well through Tele2, Vodafone, and T-Mobile for as low as EUR 600.

Oppo Find X2 Neo Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Neo runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. There is 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, without support for an external memory option on the Find X2 Neo. The Oppo Find X2 Neo has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080x 2400 pixels. The display has curved edges, much like the Find X2 Pro's. The smartphone has an under-display fingerprint sensor, as well. The Oppo Find X2 Neo measures 159.4x72.4x7.7 mm and weighs 171 grams, according to the listing on the e-commerce website.

There is a set of four cameras on the rear of the Oppo Find X2 Neo - a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The rear cameras support 4K recording at 60fps. For selfies, there is a 44-megapixel shooter on the front. Interestingly, the Reno 3 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, but the Indian variant of the phone that comes without 5G has a 44-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 5G. The Oppo Find X2 Neo has a 4025mAh battery under the hood with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. However, there is no wireless charging available on the smartphone. There is a USB-C port at the bottom of the smartphone.