Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its 2020 flagship phones, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, at an online event on Friday, March 6. The Find X2 series comes with top-end specifications that are meant for flagship phones but Oppo has removed what could have been a trademark for the Find lineup. Last year's Find X came with a motorised pop-up camera that, sort of, attracted buyers but the Find X2 ditches that mechanism for a punch-hole setup. But everything else is exciting on the Find X2 phones. The phones have a 120Hz display and the Pro variant has a periscope camera onboard, which may bring Oppo to the club of premium brands somehow.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X2 has been launched at a price of EUR 999, which is about Rs 84,000. It has two colour options Black and Blue. The Oppo Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, is pricier at EUR 1,199, which is approximately Rs 1,00,200, and comes in Orange colour. There is also a Ceramic version of the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Of course, the pricing is outlandish for an Oppo phone in India, even if it has flagship specifications. Also, if we go by what the predecessor Find X cost in India (Rs 59,990, the Find X2 could arrive at about the same price or a little higher but not definitely around Rs 84,000. Oppo may also choose to launch the Find X2 Pro in India but it will, again, rework the pricing according to the Indian market.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Specifications

We will detail the specifications of the Find X2 Pro because the Find X2 includes everything the former has except for a few internals. The Find X2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 3K display with a resolution of 1080x3168 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display has a fingerprint sensor embedded under it. It also supports HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo has paid attention to the display and has even given a dedicated custom chip under the screen for image processing, which involves upscaling of content with any resolution to 60fps or 120fps while converting SDR to HDR. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 that is based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating that makes it only splash proof and dustproof. For a flagship phone, which is priced on par with Samsung's flagships, IP68 rating could at least have been given to the Find X2 Pro. The smartphone is backed by a 4260mAh battery under the hood that supports the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. It is claimed to top the battery up in about 38 minutes. The smartphone supports 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and wireless charging.

For optics, the Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, Omni-directional PDAF, and Ultra Video Steady Pro technology. There is also a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor with capability to shoot macros. The third one is a periscope sensor that supports OIS and can offer a digital zoom of 60z, hybrid zoom of 10x, and optical zoom of 5x. The cameras are also capable of recording 4K videos and 10-bit live HDR videos. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor on the front.

Now, coming to the Find X2, everything is the same except for a few things. The Oppo Find X2 has a 4200mAh battery with the same 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology, it has a 256GB storage model, and it replaces the camera sensors with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX708 sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 20x digital zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 3x optical zoom.