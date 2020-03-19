Oppo Find X2 Pro receives YouTube Signature Devices merit

Highlights Oppo Find X2 Pro has entered the YouTube Signature Devices hall of fame.

It has been rated to deliver the best-in-class YouTube experience.

The Find X2 Pro will arrive in India in the coming weeks.

Oppo Find X2 Pro has become the first device from the company to receive the YouTube Signature Devices accreditation. The prestige given by YouTube requires a smartphone's display to prove itself in various tests, including 4K decoding, HDR compliance, and more. The YouTube Signature Devices are rated to deliver best-in-class' YouTube experience by combining next-generation technologies, video performance, and reliability, Oppo added while making the announcement of reaching a milestone.

The Signature Devices hall of fame was introduced in 2018 for smartphones that can utilise its software and hardware to deliver the best YouTube experience to the user. This not only includes the ability to play HDR videos, but it also entails things such as the display's efficiency in rendering 360-degree videos, 4K videos, 60fps videos, good DRM performance, and support for next-generation codecs.

YouTube said it has worked with manufacturers to verify these devices meet or exceed our performance expectations. Oppo's Find X2 Pro has emerged as the first device to comply with the expectations.

Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3168 pixels. it has a refresh rate of 120Hz and has 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is advertised to reach a maximum brightness of 800 nits and has HDR10 onboard. The pixel density on the Oppo Find X2 Pro display is 513 PPI. It also has a 240Hz touch-sensing on its display.

Surprisingly, the junior sibling Find X2 has not made it to the hall of fame despite having the same display as the Find X2 Pro. Maybe YouTube is accrediting just the top-end device in the series to make the competition fair against other brand's smartphones that have also received the accolade.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was launched earlier this month as the most-advanced flagship smartphone from the company. It was launched in China initially but its global availability will begin soon with Europe, as confirmed by an Oppo executive recently. The Find X2 Pro and Find X2 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood and come with 65W fast charging technology.