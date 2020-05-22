Oppo Find X2 Pro to likely come in Green Vegan Leather variant, cost about Rs 74,000

Highlights Oppo Find X2 Pro is said to come in a new colour variant.

The new model is called Green Vegan Leather.

It will be available in China for CNY 6,999.

Oppo is leaving no stone unturned for its flagship Find X2 Pro. In March, Oppo introduced the Find X2 Pro alongside the Find X2, marking its entry into the elite club that is populated with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The Oppo Find X2 Pro was originally launched in two colours - Orange Vegan Leather and Ceramic Black. Later, the company rolled out a Grey Vegan Leather model for the flagship. Oppo is now seemingly releasing a Green Vegan Leather variant of Find X2 Pro in China.

According to a Weibo post by an account that goes by shuzike, Oppo received a welcome response for its Vegan Leather variants of the Find X2 Pro. And now Oppo looks convinced to out more models under the same design. The Oppo Find X2 Pro will get a Green Vegan Leather option as early as later this month for buyers in China. Per the post, the said model will be available to buy starting May 25 in China, alongside the existing Orange Vegan Leather, Ceramic Black, and Grey Vegan Leather models.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro Green Vegan Leather model will bear a hefty price tag of CNY 6,999, which is approximately Rs 74,400. It will come in only a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model unlike the Ceramic Black and Orange Vegan Leather models. The sale will be conducted on Oppo China website and other supported e-commerce websites in China. Meanwhile, Oppo is preparing to launch the Find X2 series in India.

While the specifications of the upcoming design model of Find X2 Pro remain the same as those of other models, the look has been changed. The back panel on the Green Vegan Leather model has a faux leather material used to impart a matte finish in green colour at the back. Since it is faux leather, the back panel of the smartphone should feel soft and have a good grip in hands. The faux leather material also minimises any possibility of breakage on the smartphone.

Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 3K display with a resolution of 1080x3168 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display has a fingerprint sensor, supports HDR10+, and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 that is based on Android 10. The smartphone is backed by a 4260mAh battery under the hood that supports the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

In the photography department, Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, Omni-directional PDAF, and Ultra Video Steady Pro technology. There is also a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor with capability to shoot macros. The third one is a periscope sensor that supports OIS and can offer a digital zoom of 60z, hybrid zoom of 10x, and optical zoom of 5x. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor on the front.