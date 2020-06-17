Oppo Find X2 series launched in India, brings Snapdragon 865, 5G and 120Hz display

Highlights Oppo has announced the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro for India.

Only the Oppo Find X2 will go on sale with a price of Rs 64,990.

Oppo has been teasing its flagship Find X2 series for the Indian market since a long time and it is finally here. The Find X2 series has been announced as the best of Oppo you can buy today via a livestream event. The Find X2 got an Indian price tag of Rs 64,990 but the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition were only showcased. Oppo announced that it would give a few of the Pro units to COVID-19 warriors but the device apparently is not going on sale anytime soon.

Nonetheless, you can buy the Oppo Find X2 in India at a price of Rs 64,990, which puts it on par with the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 11. Oppo is selling the Find X2 in two colours: Black and Ocean Green. The Ocean Green variant has a glass rear panel while the black variant has a ceramic rear panel. There's only a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage on sale.

Similar to most of 2020's Android flagships, the Find X2 gets a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has curved edges and there's even a punch-hole cutout. Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, Oppo has employed a MEMC technology that allows low frame rate content to be upscaled, thereby allowing users to watch all content in high frame rates for a smoother experience.

Inside, the Find X2 makes use of the Snapdragon 865 chipset that's paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Oppo is using its ColorOS 7.1 skin on top of Android 10 and as always, it is bringing a feature-rich user experience to the table.

The Find X2 relies on a 4200mAh battery that comes up with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. Oppo says that the battery rated to charge in almost 20 minutes. There's no wireless charging on the Find X2 series. The Find X2 Pro has a slightly bigger 4260mAh battery.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

As for the cameras, the front camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor. The rear camera setup makes use of a triple camera arrangement, comprising of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as the main camera. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX708 sensor. The third camera is a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with a 5X hybrid zoom and up to 20X digital zoom.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel IMX689 sensor as its main camera and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.