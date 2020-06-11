Oppo Find X2 series to get Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS later this month

Highlights Oppo Find X2 series will get Android 11 Beta later this month.

The Android 11 Beta has been released by Google for Pixel phones.

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are set to launch on June 17 in India.

Oppo Find X2 series will be the first to get the Android 11 Beta, the company announced Thursday. Google's announcement on the rollout of the first public beta version of Android 11 also mentioned that smartphones from OEMs will be compatible for the software, in addition to Pixel phones. Oppo's upcoming Find X2 series smartphones will be the first ones to become eligible for Android 11 Beta later this month. The launch of the Oppo Find X2 series is set for June 17.

The Android 11 Beta will be rolled out to the Oppo Find X2 series via new ColorOS software. Oppo will customise the stock Android 11 Beta with its features and proprietary layout. Oppo said it is working with Google on CameraX project to "enhance camera capabilities" and integrate the functionality of third-party apps such as Snapchat and Instagram. This essentially means the camera app on the Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS will have features borrowed from the likes of Snapchat and Instagram.

"With a user base of over 350 million, ColorOS is one of the key partners for Google globally. Our consumer insights reveal that users find the ColorOS experience closer to stock Android while welcoming additions we customize for ColorOS specifically," said Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer of ColorOS, Oppo in an emailed statement.

Not much has been said by Oppo about what changes will arrive to ColorOS with Android 11 Beta, but the standard features of the Android's latest version will be available. The features include a redesigned Quick Settings menu, granular control on notifications, better screenshotting features, and a securer ecosystem with better location settings. There is a minimal change to the design with Android 11 Beta over Android 10.

The Oppo Find X2 series includes four smartphones - the vanilla Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Neo, and Find X2 Lite. However, Oppo has not clarified what all smartphones it will launch in India on the June 17th event.