Oppo Find X2 to be launched at MWC 2020: 2K display, 65W charging, and everything else we know so far

Oppo has scheduled an event ahead of the MWC 2020 in Barcelona where it is expected to launch a new smartphone in the Find series. The Chinese company has begun sending out media invites for a pre-MWC event to unveil the long-rumoured Find X2. The Oppo Find X2 has been tipped to house a 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology, and the flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor among others. The smartphone will be launched within the timeline of Q1 2020, which was announced at the Oppo Inno Day held last year.

The invite, shared by GSMArena, mentions that the Oppo's pre-MWC event will see the launch of the Find X2. It is scheduled to start at 2 pm local time, which translates to 6.30 pm IST, on February 22 at the Auditori Forum CCIB in Barcelona. Besides, the company is also expected to showcase its 5G developments to capitalise on this year's unofficial theme for the MWC.

Coming to the Oppo Find X2, the smartphone has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. It has been reported to come with a Snapdragon 865 processor, which was confirmed last year by Oppo vice president and president of global sales Alen Wu while speaking at the Oppo Inno Day 2019. Besides, the Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display bearing a refresh rate of 120Hz, the reports have claimed. Recently, Xiaomi's Poco launched Poco X2 with the same refresh rate on display.

Another Oppo Find X2 feature that has been leaked so far is the 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. It is by far the fastest charging method offered by Oppo on smartphones. It was also rumoured that the Oppo Find X2 will feature 50W wireless fast charging.

For the cameras, the Oppo Find X2 is likely to have some new mechanism, much like what the predecessor Find X has. Oppo Find X has its front and rear cameras mounted on a slider that pops up only when required. But it will not be the under-display camera technology that Oppo unveiled last year. Oppo vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen had said an under-screen camera in Find X2 is "unlikely", owing to the "obstacles of making a smartphone mass production ready." Oppo could, however, launch another smartphone with the under-display selfie camera in the near future.

In any case, the remaining details on the Oppo Find X2 are likely to crop up in the coming days.