Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro now receiving stable ColorOS 11 update with new Android 11 features

Oppo may have begun rolling out the stable version of its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 software on the first set of devices. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are now receiving the update if a fresh report is to be believed. These two smartphones were the first to get the ColorOS 11 beta version right after Google rolled Android 11 out for the Pixel phones in September.

According to a report by RMUpdate, the Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, and the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition smartphones have started receiving the stable release of the ColorOS 11. The versions are named CPH2023_11_C.05 for the Find X2 and CPH2025_11_C.05 for the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. We can independently verify that the update is also available for Find X2 series users in India.

The report has mentioned that the ColorOS 11 stable update will roll out incrementally to users across the world. According to the report, the European users will get the Android 11 update in late December or, finally, in January. The testers might already be receiving the update.

The latest ColorOS 11 update brings a better dark mode with variations for the phone. There are stricter settings for privacy, an overhauled power menu button, smart replies, and the chat bubble feature for instant messaging apps. In my review of ColorOS 11 that I did a few weeks back, I mentioned how nifty the software is. The features of Android 11 have been utilised in their fullest form with Oppo's flavour on top. So while you get to experience the core features of Android 11, the ColorOS 11 brings some added functionalities that are useful in pretty much every scenario.

Oppo released the list of the eligible phones for the ColorOS 11 update earlier this year. While the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were the first phones, Oppo will gradually roll out the update to a wider set of devices, including those under the Reno and A series. Since the stable release for the Find X2 series is now available, this would also mean that the beta trials of ColorOS 11 are almost over for other smartphones, as well. But Oppo is yet to confirm that.