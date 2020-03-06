Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro, Oppo Watch launch today: Expected price, specs, how to watch, everything else to know

Highlights Oppo Find X2 launch is set for today.

Oppo will also launch the Oppo Watch.

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro to have 120Hz display.

Oppo will finally take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone series, the Find X2 at an event today. The long-awaited Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will come with top-of-the-line specifications, including a 120Hz display a demo of which was shared earlier this week. The series will also pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, which will offer some top-class performance. Not only that, the smartphone is also teased to come with the 65W Super VOOC 4.0 Fast Charge technology that is claimed to top the battery up in about 35 minutes. So, a lot of big numbers are in the store with the Oppo Find X2.

Some recent leaks on the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have revealed the specifications and features. Moreover, the design and look of the duo have also been leaked. Here is everything that you should know about the two phones ahead of their launch.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Specifications, Design

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will have minor differences in terms of design and specifications. The Find X2 Pro will, obviously, be superior to the Find X2 by only so much margin. As per a recent leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Find X2 is said to come with a 6.7-inch 3K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 517 PPI pixel density, and peak brightness of 800 nits. The 3K display was recently teased by Brian Shen. His leak further suggests that the Find X2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Dual Mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

Adding to the list are specifications such as 12GB RAM, 512GB UFS 3.0 storage, 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. There will be three cameras on the Oppo Find X2 rear a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX586 sensor, and a 13-megapixel periscope sensor with OIS and 10x hybrid optical zoom. The screen-to-body ratio of the Find X2 is 93 per cent.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will at least have a 12GB/512GB version which will sit atop others and it will cost around $1,244, according to some reports. This means, in India the price is expected to be around Rs 90,000. Maybe, if the global price in the dollar is any indication then this could be the price. But that sounds too expensive. So, here is something more. We feel that the price of the X2 Pro could be around Rs 80,000, or probably even closer to Rs 75,000. Why? This is because in India companies like Oppo, Vivo, Honor, Xiaomi, OnePlus tend to price their phones more competitively. This is because in India prices are often on the lower side for phones compared to their global prices and because in India competition is very fierce.

What about the price of Oppo Find X2? The Price of Oppo Find X2 could be around Rs 60,000. Although the global price for the device is rumoured to be $725 which translates to around Rs 53,000. So why higher than the rumoured global price? This is because we suspect that the Find X2 could be priced around the price of the Oppo Find X, which was launched in India at price of Rs 59,990.

But whatever the actual price, we don't have to wait too long to know. In several hours from now Oppo will announce the two phones in India officially.

Which brings us to how you can watch the Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro launch event. Well here you go: