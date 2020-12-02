Oppo Find X3 flagship confirmed to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, launch next year

Highlights Oppo Find X3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Find X3 series is confirmed to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Oppo Find X3 will come with new technologies, such as 10-bit colour system.

Oppo has announced that its Find X3 series flagship smartphones will be run by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Chinese company has confirmed the Find X3 series will launch in the first quarter of 2021, expectedly in January or February. This marks the entry of Oppo to take the big leap in the world of Android along with its competitors, including Xiaomi and OnePlus that have announced their flagship phones Mi 11 and OnePlus 9 to come next year with the new Snapdragon 888 processor.

The biggest advantage of the Snapdragon 888 processor is the inbuilt 5G modem that takes less space on the circuit board, making it easy for manufacturers to cram other components. This is something that all major partners have highlighted regarding the new chipset, letting them "deliver an extraordinary all-round experience."

"For a long time, Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have shared a close relationship. We share similar visions in our pursuit of an ultimate mobile experience," said Alen Wu, Oppo Vice President and President of Global Sales. He added, "If the past few years were about making 5G a reality, now it is all about realising 5G's enormous potential. Qualcomm Technologies' latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform offers huge improvements to 5G, imaging and AI experience. We are excited to be one of the first to release a flagship smartphone featuring Snapdragon 888 in the first quarter of 2021."

What does the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset bring?

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset is touted as a big improvement over the last year's Snapdragon 865 processor. The biggest makeover in terms of space and feasibility for smartphones companies. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset comes with a builtin Qualcomm X60 modem that was announced earlier this year. This is fundamentally different from the previous chipset that needed smartphone companies to include the X50 modem for 5G connectivity separately with the chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset comes with a sixth-generation AI Engine, which uses the company's improved Hexagon processor, to bring major improvements in apps open on Android and the consumption of the battery. Qualcomm is claiming that next year's flagships from partnering companies, such as Realme, OnePlus, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi, will be able to handle multi-core processes, taking a big leap in performance. The battery will also be consumed in a sustainable manner, so as to ensure it lasts longer while handling serious tasks on the device.

Qualcomm is also touting improved photography on the new Snapdragon 888 chipset. The company claims the new chipset is capable of capturing about 120 photos per second at 12MP resolution, which is too high of a refresh rate and will probably not find a practical implementation on any of the flagships expected next year. But this does reaffirm that the chipset can handle better processing for high-quality images with the new sensors from Samsung and Sony.

What we know about Oppo Find X3

Oppo's next flagship smartphone series will be called Find X3 and like the last-generation, it will have two devices under it, Find X3 and Find X3 Pro. Oppo has confirmed some next-generation technologies that the Find X3 series will come with. For example, the Find X3 Pro will come with the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut using the 10-bit colour system on three hardware encoding systems, camera, storage, and the display. This will ensure that the colours encoded in the 10-bit system are retained throughout data transfer between different hardware devices.

Oppo Find X3 will also reportedly have a new dual-camera system powered by the Sony IMX700 series sensor and one more sensor, the details of which are not clear. This system will work differently from the current camera setups. What improvement this dual-camera system will bring is, however, not known at this moment. We will have to wait to see what Oppo has in store for us. Find X3 is going to be an advanced device, which Oppo hopes could take on next OnePlus and Samsung flagships.