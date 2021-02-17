Oppo Find X3 may not run on Qualcomm's flagship processor

Highlights Oppo may not ship the Find X3 smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

This vanilla model could pack the Snapdragon 870 processor.

Oppo has confirmed the Find X3 series is going to be launched soon.

Oppo Find X3 may not be a flagship phone after all. The vanilla model in the upcoming Find X3 series has appeared on the AnTuTu and AIDA 64 benchmark platforms, and the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset is nowhere in sight. In December last year, Oppo confirmed it will launch its 2021 flagship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor but it never said what phone this will be. So far, we know there will be a Find X3 Pro, a Find X3, a Find X3 Neo, and lastly, a Find X3 Lite. And two of them, the X3 and X3 Pro were expected to have that top-level chipset. But this might not be the case.

According to the screenshots of benchmark tests of the Oppo model number PEDM00, which were leaked on Twitter by a user, there is going to be the Snapdragon 870 processor inside. The listing for PEDM00, which is reportedly the codename for the Find X, shows the chipset codenamed "kona" which denotes Snapdragon 865 but another screenshot gives more concrete information. The screenshot of the device's "About device" section shows the Snapdragon 870 chipset on the phone. The Snapdragon 870 is just a slightly better version of Snapdragon 865 that Qualcomm launched for 2021 phones, so this codename sort of falls in line.

The screenshot further shows the Oppo Find X3 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 while the display resolution may be 1080x2412 pixels. The Oppo Find X3 may also come with a 12.6MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The rest of the specifications of this phone are not available via these screenshots. But there have been rumours previously that the phone will have 65W fast charging and 64MP main camera on the back. There could be a dual-curved display on the Find X3, as well.

Oppo confirmed the Find X3 series quite a while ago while rumours are rife the flagship series could be launched sometime towards the beginning of March. However, there is no confirmation from Oppo on the launch date of these phones so far. Oppo has also not confirmed what all phones will be introduced. Rumours say there will be four of them, and it is quite possible only the Find X3 and X3 Pro debut first while the rest of the models come later.

Separately, Oppo has patented a new smartphone on the website of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that has a sliding camera on top of the display. This sensor moves along a fixed rail and is said to be helpful in capturing various angles of the user's face. It is not clear what Oppo has in mind about selfie camera placements but this workaround surely looks interesting. Also, the patent may not mean this camera design will materialise on a phone.