Oppo Find X3 Pro breaks all previous records on AnTuTu

Highlights Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to launch soon with Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The smartphone has apparently smashed all previous records on AnTuTu.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has also showed up on the Geekbench website.

Oppo is launching the Find X3 and Find X3 Pro flagships this year. And while the date is not decided yet, the two smartphones have passed the AnTuTu benchmarking website where they shattered all previous records. The Oppo device, bearing model number PEEM00, has set a record by winning a benchmark score of 771491 on AnTuTu, smashing all the benchmark scores held by other flagships previously.

The AnTuTu benchmarking website apparently shows that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset is going to be more powerful than any other chipset on an Android phone. The last record of over 752K+ score was held on AnTuTu by the rumoured iQoo 7. Now, the Oppo phone with PEM00 model number has surpassed that score with 771491 points. It is certain this is an Oppo phone, belonging to the Find X series but it is not clear which one. It could either be Find X3 or Find X3 Pro, but since it is about breaking records, it is natural to believe it is the Find X3 Pro.

Separately, the Oppo Find X3 has also showed up on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The device bears a model number CPH2173, which is in line with the CPH2023 (for Find X2) and CPH2025 (for the Find X2 Pro). The listing has also revealed there is going to be a Snapdragon 888 chipset and Android 11 on the device. The base frequency of this processor is 1.80GHz. The Oppo model scored 1134 in the single-core and 3660 in multi-core tests, as seen in the Geekbench listing.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications

These scores do not necessarily tell the whole picture but they do point out that the device will be amply powerful and will be among the flagships of 2021. Oppo has already confirmed some top-of-the-line specifications for the Find X3 Pro, such as the 10-bit colour system using DCI-P3 wide gamut across camera, storage, and display hardware components. The company also confirmed the Oppo Find X3 Pro will have 65W fast charging technology. But beyond these things, nothing is official. I mean the rest of the things that we know are from rumours.

Oppo Find X3 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, Oppo is going even further to bring some new technologies on at least four cameras on the back. Renowned tipster Evan Blass has suggested that there will be two 50MP Sony IMX766 cameras on the rear, one as the main wide-angle one while the other one will shoot ultrawide shots. The third camera will house a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, along with a 3MP macro camera, which is going to work quite differently. The macro lens can offer up to 25x zoom but with light rings that make it work like a de facto microscope.

The smartphone will have a custom 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the main camera and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. Supposedly, there will be a periscope zoom camera on the back of the Find X3 Pro. Rumours are rife that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with 30W VOOC Air fast wireless charging method. It will have NFC support with a dual-body antenna to allow for NFC-based payments to successfully operate no matter the orientation of the phone. This is going to be a big relief for people who make NFC-powered payments at stores.