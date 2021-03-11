Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 launch today: Live stream details, specifications

Highlights Oppo Find X3 Pro and Find X3 smartphones are set to be launched today.

Oppo already confirmed the Snapdragon 888 SoC for the Find X3 Pro.

The Oppo Find X3 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo's long-awaited Find X3 flagship smartphones are set to be launched today globally. Oppo is holding a digital event later today where it is expected to launch the Find X3 Pro and the Find X3 smartphones. Besides these two phones, rumours have suggested there would be the Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo versions, as well, but their launch may not take place just today. The Find X3 series, this time, is rumoured to be a bit different from previous generations. Instead of a single processor, there will be different chipsets for the Find X3 Pro and the Find X3.

As obvious as it is, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, the processor that will power the vanilla Find X3 could be the Snapdragon 870, which was launched earlier this year as a refreshed version of last year's Snapdragon 865. In terms of performance, there is not going to be a big difference here. Last year's Snapdragon 865 is already a powerful processor and the Snapdragon 870 brings minor improvements to that. The Snapdragon 888 is just a little more powerful than both.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 launch event

Oppo has scheduled the Find X3 series launch for today at 11.30 am GMT. This translates to 5 pm IST today. The launch is meant for select markets right now, which is why it is unlikely we would see the company revealing the India pricing. The launch event will be live-streamed on Oppo website and YouTube.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 specifications

Oppo has already revealed what the Find X3 Pro looks like. There is a camera bump on the back that looks like a plateau while the phone has dual-curved displays. There are four rear cameras on the Find X3 Pro, but their specifications are not official yet. The phone is also rumoured to come in four colours, including a bronze/brown version, much like what Samsung did to Galaxy S21.

According to rumours, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a 6.7-inch display. This is a 1440p OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 10Hz and 120Hz, which helps save the battery. There may a punch-hole on the left side of the display, as well. The Find X3 Pro is going to have a 25X microscope macro lens with a light ring around it. Two of the cameras could be Sony sensors: one of them may be the unannounced 50MP custom main sensor that Sony is making in collaboration with Oppo while the other one could be an ultrawide sensor. And finally, the third camera could be a zoom lens with maybe 2X or 3X optical zoom. The important thing to note here is that none of the cameras is a telephoto one, which is there on the Find X2 Pro.

According to Evan Blass, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature wireless charging, along with support for fast wired charging. It is not clear if it is going to be Oppo's 125W ultrafast charging technology since it is a flagship phone and 125W tech is the most advanced one to date. But in case this does not turn out to be true, the 65W fast charging tech will definitely be there. And most importantly, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is already confirmed by the company. Oppo also confirmed the 10-bit DCI-P3 colour system across the hardware components inside the Find X3 Pro, which will change the way colours are perceived on smartphones.