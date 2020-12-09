Oppo Find X3 Pro leaked specifications show 125W fast charging tech not coming yet

Highlights Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with 65W fast charging and not 125W.

Oppo is being quite open about its next flagship series. The Find X3 lineup is already confirmed to get the power from the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The camera technology is also set to be bumped up while Oppo is introducing the 10-bit full-path colour management system on the Find X3. These are more of a set of advanced features to expect from the Find X3 phones than raw specifications to gaze at. A new leak, however, spills the beans on what to expect from the Oppo Find X3 smartphones next year.

According to famous tipster Evan Blass, who goes by evleaks on Twitter, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is codenamed Fussi. He has mentioned that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging on its 4500mAh dual-cell battery, which means that the 125W fast charging standard that the company introduced earlier this year is still not ready for commercial launch. The device will also come with 30W AirVOOC fast charging, which is the fast charging tech without wires.

Blass has mentioned the Find X3 Pro will indeed have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powering it and a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels (525 PPI pixel density), which goes in line with an earlier rumour that suggested Oppo is working on a 3K display for the Find X3 series phones. The phones will launch with a tagline that goes with "Awaken Colour" to highlight the colour richness.

Oppo Find X3 Pro display will come with support for 1.07 billion colours, which is magnanimous considering Oppo is giving the Find X3 phones support for the wide DCI-P3 colour gamut. This is, however, not new since the Find X2 Pro, too, comes with support for over a billion colours. This display is also going to come with adaptive refresh rates, between 10Hz to 120Hz, depending on the need of the app running. The existing Find X2 phones support 120Hz refresh rate as well, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has adapted this feature better.

In terms of photography, Oppo is going even further to bring some new technologies on at least four cameras on the back. Blass has suggested that there will be two 50MP Sony IMX766 cameras on the rear, one as the main wide-angle one while the other one will shoot ultrawide shots. The third camera will house a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, along with a 3MP macro camera, which is going to work quite differently. The macro lens can offer up to 25x zoom but with light rings that make it work like a de facto microscope. This is going to be a major breakthrough in terms of how macro photography is done on cameras, which is also why Oppo will pitch this in its marketing campaign.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be 8mm thick and weigh around 190 grams, which makes it reasonably heavy. But this is obvious with the kind of material the company is using. The Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature ceramic glaze or matte-frosted finishes on the curved back along with the curved screen. The colour options could be black and blue, but Oppo might introduce a white colour option later.

The device will also feature support for NFC, but it will be a little advanced that it is right now on Find X2 series phones. The NFC will have a dual-body antenna to allow for NFC-based payments to successfully operate no matter the orientation of the phone. This is going to be a big relief for people who make NFC-powered payments at stores. The Oppo Find X3 Pro will, obviously, come running Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

So we have almost everything we may have waited for to know the Oppo Find X3 Pro better. But the launch date is something that remains a mystery. Oppo has confirmed a Q1 2021 launch but has not pointed a finger at a particular date. We might have to wait for leaks, or better an official announcement from Oppo, to know the launch date of Find X3 series.