Oppo increases smartphone prices by up to Rs 2,000 as GST hiked to 18 per cent

In what may come as bad news, Oppo has increased the prices of its major smartphones owing to the GST hike announced by the government. Oppo smartphones, including the recently launched Reno 3 Pro, have seen a rise in prices of up to Rs 2,000 to absorb the hike introduced by the government. The Indian government has hiked the GST on mobile phones by 50 per cent from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, effective from April 1. The sales of the smartphones amid the GST hike are also impacted by the country-wide lockdown, further imposing the changes in price.

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Oppo has hiked the Marketing Operating Price or MOP of as many as 11 smartphones. The Oppo A1k now costs Rs 7,990, Rs 500 up from Rs 7,490. The Oppo A5s 2GB variant is now priced at Rs 8,990, as opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 8,490, its 3GB model now costs Rs 9,990 as opposed to Rs 8,990 earlier, and the 4GB model of A5s now sells for Rs 11,990, which is an increase of Rs 1,000 on Rs 10,990.

So #Oppo has increased the price of all the models effective 1st April 2020 #GST effect soon #Vivo and others will follow ..... pic.twitter.com/tPTphUMdrf Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) April 1, 2020

Moving from the budget range to the mid-range, the Oppo A5 2020 3GB model is priced at Rs 12,490, 4GB model at Rs 13,990, and 6GB model at Rs 15,990, as opposed to the earlier pricing of Rs 11,490, Rs 12,990, and 14,990, respectively. The Oppo A31 4GB is now priced at Rs 12,490, as opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 11,490. The Oppo K1 is priced at Rs 15,990 now, as opposed to Rs 14,990 earlier. The Oppo K1 now sells for Rs 15,990, which is Rs 1,000 above the earlier pricing of Rs 14,990. The Oppo A9 2020 4GB and 8GB models are now priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,490, respectively. They were earlier priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,490.

The Oppo F15 8GB variant will be available for a price of Rs 21,990, as opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 19,990. The Reno 2F now costs Rs 23,490 and Reno 2Z sells for Rs 27,490, up from their previous pricing of Rs 21,990 and Rs 25,990, respectively. The Oppo Reno 2 is now priced at Rs 38,990 but was earlier priced at Rs 36,990. Finally, the list has the Reno 3 Pro, which was launched recently for Rs 29,990. It now costs Rs 31,990 with the new GST duty.

We have reached out to Oppo for confirmation on the price hike as being reported.

Apart from Oppo, Xiaomi has also announced a price hike on its Redmi and Mi smartphones in India, owing to the increase in the GST to 18 per cent. "After much deliberation & in keeping with #Xiaomi policy of maintaining <5% margin on our hardware products, we will be increasing prices of our products," said Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. We can expect other brands such as Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and others to increase smartphone prices soon.