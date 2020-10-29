Oppo K7x launch set for November 4, to sport quad cameras, 5G

Highlights Oppo is launching the K7x smartphone in China on November 4.

It is reported to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p display, quad cameras.

The K7x is also said to have an octa-core processor.

Oppo is launching a new K-series smartphone called the K7x in China next month. In a teaser video on Weibo, the Chinese company announced it will hold an event on November 4 to launch the latest smartphone. The company is hoping to fetch record sales of the K7x, which is why the smartphone will go on sale during the Singles' Day in China. Singles' Day, also known as Double Eleven, is one of the biggest shopping events in the country.

Oppo K7x is believed to be akin to the K7 but there will obviously be some differences in terms of hardware. The company has provided the first look of the phone wherein you can see the rectangular camera block on the back, although the number of sensors is not clear. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back, which could only mean two things: either it is embedded under the display -- in which case, there must be an AMOLED screen or the sensor will be mounted on the power button. The teaser also confirms 5G on the device.

Officially, there is no shred of information that is available about what the Oppo K7x will pack inside. But Gizmochina has said that this teased model looks like an Oppo device with model number PERM00 spotted on the TENAA certification website. The TENAA listing revealed some of the specifications of this device, including a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution, an octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, and Android 10 software. Storage-wise, there will be 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations.

In the optics department, the Oppo K7x could come with a 48MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP secondary camera probably with an ultrawide sensor, and a two 2MP cameras with depth-sensing and macro sensors. For selfies, there could be a 16MP camera on the front, but there is no information on how it is going to be placed. The listing has also revealed the device will have a 4910mAh battery but fast charging capabilities are not clear.