Oppo K9 5G with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched for around Rs 23,000 but you cannot buy it in India yet

Highlights Oppo K9 5G has been launched in China as the new mid-range phone.

The Oppo K9 5G is the first K-series phone with a 90Hz display.

Oppo has not said anything on the global availability of the new K9 5G.

Oppo K9 5G is the latest smartphone that has debuted in China. The K9 5G is the first smartphone in the company's K-series to come with a 90Hz display, and even the rest of the specifications look good on paper. The Oppo K9 5G is an affordable range phone, which is why it is likely to sell more in China, which is seeing a growing demand for 5G phones. Oppo is also using a new chipset from Qualcomm for 5G and performance on the latest K9 5G.

At the launch event, Oppo also introduced a bunch of other stuff, including the new Enco Air truly wireless earbuds, a Smart TV K9, and a new fitness band. For now, all these products are going to be available in China. Oppo has not said anything about bringing any or all of them to India or other markets at the moment. However, it is possible the smart TV and the Enco Air may arrive in India soon.

Oppo K9 5G price

The Oppo K9 5G comes in two variants. The one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,800) while the other one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage goes up for sale for CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000). The phone comes in Spades K (black) and Wings of Symphony (blue) colour options and will be available to buy in China for now.

Oppo K9 5G specifications

The Oppo K9 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top left corner. This is a 90Hz display, meaning you will see content on the phone a lot smoother on scrolling. There is a 180Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a sixth-generation fingerprint sensor. Powering the Oppo K9 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For storage, you get two options, 128GB and 256GB, but you cannot expand it.

For photography, the Oppo K9 5G brings you a setup of three cameras on the back, including a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera that resides inside the punch-hole on the display. The phone comes with a 4300mAh battery inside with support for 65W fast charging. Oppo is touting a smooth gaming experience on the phone, thanks to the VC liquid-cooled heat sink, copper plate, and, a multi-layer conductive graphite sheet for heat circulation. The Oppo K9 5G comes with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. You get a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack among others, on the new Oppo K9 5G.