Oppo K9 to come with Snapdragon 768G SoC, the official listing goes live ahead of May 6 launch

Highlights Oppo K9 launch set for May 6.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC.

The Oppo K9 smartphone supports 5G.

Oppo K9 has already been confirmed to launch on May 6 in China. The smartphone has now been listed on the brand's official website revealing more details. Oppo had previously confirmed that the smartphone would feature Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64-megapixel triple camera setup and 65W fast charging.

We had also got a glimpse of the Oppo K9 then, but now Oppo has revealed the smartphone completely in a video. The device can be seen featuring a triple camera setup on the rear stacked in a rectangular camera module with a flash. Apart from this, the back of the phone reads "09-K Super Performance". While on the front, the smartphone can be seen with a punch-hole camera.

Oppo K9 revealed in two colour options

The Oppo K9 will sport a Samsung-made 6.43-inch OLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a 6th gen in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

As mentioned before, the Oppo K9 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G SoC. It is an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.8GHz and coupled with Adreno 620GPU. The smartphone has also been listed on JD.com, which reveals that the smartphone will be available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

In the camera department, the Oppo K9 features a triple rear setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and another unknown depth or macro shooter.

Further, the Oppo K9 is powered by a 4300mAh battery with support for a 65W fast charger bundled in the box. This charger can top the smartphone in about 35 minutes. It is also touted to get 133 minutes of battery life in just 5 minutes of charge.

The Oppo K9 is a 5G powered smartphone that will be available in Black and White colour options.

Oppo is also expected to release a TWS and a smart band alongside the Oppo K9 on the May 6 event.



