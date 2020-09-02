Oppo launches F17 Pro with AMOLED screen, fast-charging battery: India price, specifications

Highlights Oppo has launched the F17 and F17 Pro with 4000mAh battery in India.

The F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor that also powered Reno 3 Pro.

Oppo has also launched the W51 truly wireless earbuds for Rs 4,999.

Oppo F17 and F17 Pro are the latest smartphones to go official in India. The duo brings Oppo's revered cameras and a design that reminds us of the iPhone 11 Pro. Oppo says the F17 series is a big upgrade over the F15 series smartphones that were launched this January. Oppo's F17 Pro is being called the sleekest phone of 2020 because its thickness is just 7.48mm.

But what could be the most interesting feature on the F17 and F17 Pro is air gesture that would recognise when you clench your hands before the phone's display and the calls will be answered. Oppo tells me that it has managed to make this technology work with the help of the proximity sensors that detect movements when there is an incoming call. It is similar to how the phone display is turned off when the phone is close to your ear.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro India Price

The Oppo F17 Pro will be available for Rs 22,990 and the pre-orders are now live on Flipkart. It comes in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White colourways. It will go on sale starting September 7 across online and offline platforms.

There is no information on what the F17 will cost but we know there will be four variants, a few of which will be released soon while others might be launched in the coming weeks.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro Specifications

Oppo's latest F17 series have most specifications in common but major differences are in the camera department so let us talk about them first.

The F17 is a vanilla model in the series, having four cameras on the back. There is a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. On the other hand, the F17 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera for close-up shots, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor for portrait mode photography.

The selfie cameras on the F17 and F17 Pro are also different. Oppo had previously teased the F17 Pro cameras and there are two of them on the front. There is a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the F17 Pro, whereas the F17 just has one 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. You get all those standard features on the Oppo F17 series that are popular on other series, including Reno.

The F17 Pro particularly has a similarity with the Reno series. Powering the F17 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor that also powered the Reno 3 Pro. I used the processor on the Reno 3 Pro and found it capable enough to handle most tasks except for some heavy gaming that I had initially expected.

Now that PUBG Mobile is banned in India, it would be interesting to see what parameters brands will use to sell the gaming prowess of their smartphones. The Oppo F17, on the other hand, rocks an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Inside of the Oppo F17 Pro is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with support for microSD card. The F17 has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Both smartphones are expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, dual punch-holes, and a resolution of 1080p. The F17 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The F17, on the other hand, has a 6.44-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a single punch-hole. The Oppo F17 Pro and F17 are backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at up to 30W.