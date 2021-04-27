Oppo launches India's most affordable 5G phone, A53s 5G for Rs 14,990

Highlights Oppo has launched India's most affordable 5G phone.

The Oppo A53s 5G comes powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC.

Inside the Oppo A53s 5G is a 5000mAh battery.

Oppo A53s 5G has arrived in India as the company's most affordable 5G handset. The new A53s 5G is the 5G version of the A53s that Oppo launched last year. After the Realme 8 5G, which was launched only a few days back, the new Oppo A53s 5G comes as an equally affordable option for anyone who is looking to upgrade to a 5G phone, even though India does not have the technology for that. The Oppo A53s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which also powers the Realme 8 5G.

"We're excited to be able to deliver another new 5G phone from our A-Series line, with the new Oppo A53s 5G. This phone offers powerful features that not only ensure that your phone lasts a full day, is 5G network-ready, and enough storage and you won't experience the frustration of being interrupted while enjoying your entertainment," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, head of marketing at Oppo India.

Oppo A53s 5G price in India

The latest Oppo A53s 5G comes at a price of Rs 14,990, which makes the phone the most affordable 5G phone in India, shy of only Rs 9 from the cost of the Realme 8 5G. Realme launched the 8 5G earlier this month for Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes in two variants. The price of Rs 14,990 is for the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 16,990. You get Crystal Blue and Ink Black colour options on the Oppo A53s 5G that will go on sale on Flipkart and mainline retail stores.

There are some offers on the purchase of the phone, including 5 per cent cashback from HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank. Flipkart users can get a Rs 1,250 instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards on both full and EMI payments.

Oppo A53s specifications

The all-new Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD that has a teardrop style notch on the top and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Oppo has claimed the display on the A53s 5G will keep the strain on your eyes in check with the help of the All-Day AI Eye Comfort feature. The smartphone feels sturdy enough, and since it uses polycarbonate, it is not very prone to cracks. The phone is only 8.4mm thin and weighs 189.6 grams. The phone runs ColorOS 11 with Android 11.

Powering the Oppo A53s 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card. Oppo is touting the new LinkBoost technology on the phone that connects your phone to both a Wi-Fi and 5G signal to run multiple tasks "seamlessly". You are going to be using 4G and LTE until 5G becomes commercially available in India, so this feature may not be of much use to you right away. There is also a Smart 5G feature that seamlessly switches between 4G and 5G networks.

On the back, the Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 13-megapixel main camera that is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a portrait sensor. Oppo is touting the 13-megapixel camera that can click Ultra Clear 108-megapixel images but has not said anything about the technology behind it. The cameras support AI Scene Recognition technology with support for up to 22 scenes that the algorithms can recognise. There is also the Ultra Night Mode for low-light photography. The Oppo A53s 5G brings an 8-megapixel front camera with an Ultra Night Selfie feature.

Inside the Oppo A53s 5G is a 5000mAh battery that the company says will get you a talk time of 37.8 hours, and video playback for 17.7 hours. The phone has a mono speaker on the bottom, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.