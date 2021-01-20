Oppo may launch at least six 5G phones this year in India

Highlights Oppo launched the first 5G Reno phone as Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on Monday.

An Oppo official has now said there will be more than six 5G phones to launch.

Last year, Oppo launched the Find X2 in India that supports 5G.

Oppo kicked off the new year in India with the first 5G phone in the Reno series. It is called Reno 5 Pro 5G. It is also the first mid-range device from Oppo that brings 5G connectivity and also the first one with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor that enables 5G. This is only the glimmer of what Oppo is planning for the Indian market. Oppo's vice president and head of the R&D division in India, Tasleem Arif has said Oppo India will launch more than six 5G phones this year in the market.

Arif told IANS that these smartphones -- all featuring the 5G connectivity -- will be scattered across price segments. "In 2021, we will carry on this growth legacy with much more innovative products and concepts to make the life of our users even better. Building upon our 5G and IoT product category will be one of the key focus areas for us," Arif was quoted as saying in the IANS report.

With this week's launch of Reno 5 Pro 5G (Review), the Reno series in India already has a 5G device while the Find X2 series brought 5G to India's premium phone market last year. Which means the remaining F-series and the A-series will soon have 5G devices in India. Oppo's A-series already has a few 5G-enabled devices in the home market of China, so it may not be tough to bring them to India. Oppo just has not said when these launches will take place.

Oppo recently set up a 5G innovation lab in India, its first such R&D centre outside of China. The objective of this lab is to study India's telecom market and the needs of consumers in terms of 5G before it is launched so that Oppo can make smartphones accordingly. This lab will also provide 5G technologies and support to overseas markets other than China. With drastic efforts in the 5G sector that is yet to flourish in India, Oppo seems bullish about its 5G phone portfolio in India.

Arif is confident the 5G R&D centre in Hyderabad will play "a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies" in India. The report adds that Oppo is working closely with industry partners, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Qualcomm, and MediaTek to bring about more solutions that will cater to the 5G-centric needs of the Indian users. Notably, Reliance Jio last year announced that it will begin rolling out 5G in India sometime in the latter half of 2021. The government, too, seems optimistic it will this year finally kick-off 5G deployment. Which is why Oppo (and many other brands) are securing their positions as companies with a good 5G portfolio.