Oppo may launch its first foldable smartphone by June this year

Highlights Oppo's first foldable smartphone may launch in June 2021.

This smartphone may come in an outward folding design.

This may be foldable and not a rollable device.

Oppo has climbed up the innovation ladder with some noteworthy innovations in the past and recent times. The Chinese smartphone brand recently launched the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which comes with an interesting camera module. It appears to have a plateau shaped camera module with no seam at all. This design is completely fresh and can be implemented by other manufacturers to improve their devices' camera modules.

We have been hearing rumours about the Oppo foldable for quite some time. However, it's only now that we have some concrete information about the Oppo foldable.

A new rumour coming from China suggests that Oppo might launch its foldable smartphone in Q2 2021, the end of June, to be precise. However, it turns out that this will not be a rollable device that was showcased by Oppo last year. Rather it will be a foldable smartphone as seen from the likes of Samsung, Huawei and more.

Oppo is expected to launch a foldable alongside several other manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo and Google this year. But it seems like Oppo will be the first amongst these manufacturers to ship a foldable device this year.

Now there's no information if the Oppo Foldable will come in an outward, inward or clamshell folding design. However, keeping the popularity of outward folding design in mind, we can predict the Oppo Foldable to feature the same.

The Mate X2, which was showcased by Huawei last month, also ditched the outward folding design in order to incorporate the inward folding design.

This should turn out to be a year of foldable smartphones, with most big players expected to step into the foldable game. Also, we can predict the foldable smartphones to get a little cheaper with players like Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo jumping into the same.

As of now, we do not have an exact date for the launch of the upcoming Oppo Foldable. We will keep you posted once there is any confirmation from the brand.