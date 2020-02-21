Oppo opens ColorOS 7 trials on 10 Reno, Find X, and R series phones: How to install Android 10

Highlights Oppo has opened the trial programme of ColorOS 7 for 10 smartphones.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Find X, and Oppo R series smartphones are amongst them.

The stable rollout schedule is unclear though.

Oppo held an event last year in India to talk about and officially launch the ColorOS 7. It was the first time Oppo shifted its focus from its smartphones to spread a word about its software that brings new Android 10 features. The Chinese company said that ColorOS 7 will be trialled in India before its stable versions are rolled out to Oppo smartphones. Now, Oppo has announced that as many as 10 smartphones are now eligible for the trial version of the Android 10-based ColorOS 7.

In a post on ColorOS forum, the company announced that Android 10 is now available under the trial programme (read beta programme) for 10 smartphones - Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno F11, Oppo Reno F11 Pro, Oppo Reno R17, Oppo Reno R17 Pro, Oppo Find X, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, and Oppo Find X SuperVOOC Edition.

Interested users can opt in for the trial programme to receive the beta versions of ColorOS 7. Oppo has restricted the trial programme to 4,000 testers for Reno 17 phones and 2,000 testers for Find X phones. So, if you want in, you should apply immediately. It should also be noted that the software available under the trial programme will not be stable and users are advised to avoid installing it on their daily driver.

How to download and install Android 10-based ColorOS 7?

Open your Oppo phone's Settings and navigate to Software Updates

If you have the latest version of ColorOS 6 installed, you will not see an update

To join the trial programme, tap on the gear icon on the top right corner

Now enable the 'Trial version' toggle to enrol yourself by filling out some details

Tap on Apply Now and move back to the Software Update screen

You will now see the ColorOS 7 trial version available to download and install on your phone

As an advisory, Oppo recommends users to back their data up before installing the trial version on their smartphones.

The ColorOS 7 was announced last year in India with a focus on a new design and some India-only features such as the integration of DigiLocker and the bike-ride mode. It brings Android 10's dark mode to Oppo smartphones as well. There are several other features of Android 10 that are a part of the ColorOS 7.