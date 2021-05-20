Oppo, Realme extend warranty period on phones because of Covid-19 restrictions

Highlights Realme has announced extended free warranty on products until July 31.

Oppo will cover products with expiring warranty until June 30 now for free.

The warranty extension is because of the Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

With pandemic-induced restrictions, such as a lockdown or a curfew, people cannot step outside their homes for things that the government thinks are not essential. Getting your smartphone serviced is one of them. In light of this restriction, Oppo and Realme have announced warranty extensions on their smartphones, among other products, such as wireless earphones and smart televisions. While Oppo will now offer an extended warranty up to June 30, Realme will cover eligible products under warranty until July 31. The warranty extensions are for products whose warranty period will expire between May 1 and June 30.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, a major part of the country is under either a full or partial lockdown. And if that was not enough, the Tauktae cyclone made things worse in many states. Oppo's warranty extension applies to a range of products, including phones, smartwatches, charging cables, earphones, power adapters, batteries, power banks, and more. Realme, on the other hand, has a wider range of products under its umbrella, which is why its warranty extension covers smart televisions, smartwatches, electric toothbrushes, besides smartphones. The extended warranty periods also differ by a month. While Oppo's extension lasts up to June 30, Realme is giving a free warranty extension up to July 31.

Oppo has also started a new WhatsApp helpline that will help customers with daily issues and provide support for their products because physical service centres are closed. Oppo customers can chat with the number 9871502777 on WhatsApp to reach customer assistance in real-time. The number is operational 24x7. There is also a new AI-powered chatbot called Ollie, which, the company says, can resolve 94.5 per cent of customer queries. In case a customer needs more help, Ollie can set up a call with an available customer representative.

During these difficult times, tech brands are pitching in with several relief actions for their customers. Previously, both Oppo and Realme donated masks to various authorities as a gesture of help towards India's fight against the pandemic.

In other news, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 6 series in China on May 27. Rumours are rife that there will be at least three new Reno series phones called the Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. There is no information on when these phones will arrive elsewhere. Realme, on the other hand, is going to launch the GT Neo Flash Edition smartphone on May 24 in China. The India launch schedules of both Realme and Oppo are on hold right now because of the pandemic.