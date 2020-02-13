Oppo Reno 2F price in India dropped: Here's what it costs now

Highlights Oppo Reno 2F price in India has been slashed.

It now comes at a cost of Rs 21,990 in India.

Oppo Reno 2F was launched in India in August last year.

Oppo has announced a price cut on the Reno 2F in India. The Oppo Reno 2F now sells for Rs 2,000 less, bringing the price down to Rs 21,990. This is the second price cut within past few months on the Reno 2F. The last revision was done in November last year, discounting the price of Reno 2F by Rs 2,000 to Rs 23,990. The Oppo Reno 2F was launched in August for Rs 25,990.

Oppo Reno 2F, now priced at Rs 21,990, is available to buy from Amazon India website, as well as the offline retailers in the country if a recent tweet from the Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer Mahesh Telecom is to go by. When buying the phone from Amazon.in, you can avail offers such as up to 10,550 off on exchange, no-cost EMI, 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank cards, 5 per cent discount up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transaction made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, 5 per cent discount on HSBC cashback card, and more.

The Reno 2F was launched in October last year alongside the Reno 2 and Reno 2Z. It comes with mid-range specifications, such as a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the Oppo Reno 2F comes with four cameras at the back - a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera mounted on a motorised pop-up module.

For connectivity, there is a set of options available on the Oppo Reno 2F, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The Oppo Reno 2F is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood that supports the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. There is an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor on the Oppo Reno 2F.

Should you buy it?

Oppo's Reno 2F specifications are impressive, at least on paper. While AMOLED displays are common in the price range, you will incline towards the 3.5mm headphone jack if you prioritise gaming and listening to music. Moreover, the MediaTek Helio P70 processor could seem underwhelming to some customers, given there are smartphones with mightier processors today. What else will entice you are the cameras. Oppo's cameras have been found to be good. So, if you are looking for a good camera phone, Oppo Reno 2F is worth your consideration.