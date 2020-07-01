Oppo Reno 3 Pro 128GB model now available for Rs 2,000 cheaper

Highlights Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India has been reversed to the original.

It is now priced at Rs 29,990, as opposed to Rs 31,990 earlier.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has dual selfie cameras and a punch-hole display.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India has been cut two months after it was hiked due to the change in the tax regime. The Reno 3 Pro now costs Rs 29,990 that is the same as the smartphone's launch price. It was earlier priced at Rs 31,990. These are the prices of the base variant of the Reno 3 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which are now reflecting on Amazon.in, as well as the offline stores across India. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro also has a top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which was earlier unavailable, is finally up for sale.

The change in the price of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro can be seen in the poster that is now available for offline markets. Oppo had launched the Reno 3 Pro in March in a single variant that cost Rs 29,990. Although later, the Reno 3 Pro was launched in another variant with 256GB storage for Rs 32,990. The price of the base variant was raised to Rs 31,990 in April after the government introduced a price hike for smartphone components. Now, the price for the variant has been reversed to the original one. Oppo tweeted the new development earlier in the day.

Besides, the top-end variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 256GB storage, which was launched later, is now available for sale in the offline market, according to the Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom. The model is still not available online via Amazon.in. Oppo has not said anything on the same.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole design, although it lacks a higher refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, which was recently launched and is marginally better than the Helio P90. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the first smartphone to rock the P95 processor. The Reno 3 Pro packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.0 internal storage, along with the option to expand the storage. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a 4025mAh battery that supports the 30W Super VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

There is a 64-megapixel main f/1.8 sensor on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with up to 20x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 119.9 degrees, and a 2-megapixel monochromatic sensor for portraits. There are two cameras on the front - a 44-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.