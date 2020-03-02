Oppo Reno 3 Pro with total six cameras now in India: Price, specs, and everything else

Highlights Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a total of six cameras.

It is the first phone with a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro starts in India at Rs 29,990.

Oppo on Monday formally launched the Reno 3 Pro in India. Unlike its China counterpart, which was launched in December last year, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro brings bumped-up specifications for Indian customers. There is an upgraded 44-megapixel selfie camera in tandem with another 2-megapixel sensor on the front. The rear cameras have also been spruced up to the 64-megapixel main sensor. Even the processor has been changed on the Reno 3 Pro. But, while everything else seems better, at least on paper, Oppo has removed the support for 5G networks on the Reno 3 Pro in India, owing to the lack of the necessary infrastructure.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 29,990 onwards, which pits the smartphone against the Realme X2 Pro. At its upper mid-range price point, Oppo Reno 3 Pro looks like a good deal but we will hold that thought until our review for the smartphone is out. For now, let us give the break-down of all the major specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Display: The Oppo Reno 3 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED E3 display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1800x2400 pixels. The screen-to-body ratio on the Reno 3 Pro is 91.5 per cent.

Chipset: The Reno 3 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P95 processor under the hood. It is a slightly more powerful version of the MediaTek P90.

RAM: Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM.

Storage: The Reno 3 Pro has two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

Rear cameras: The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features four cameras on the rear. They include a 64-megapixel UltraClear main sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 119.9 degrees, and, lastly, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor for depth.

Front cameras: There are two front cameras on the Reno 3 Pro a 44-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh.

Battery: Fuelling the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is a 4025mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports 30W Super VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

Operating System: Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs Android 10 with the company's ColorOS 7 skin on top.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Features

Oppo has packed the Reno 3 Pro with features such as Hyper Boost that enhances gaming, and a couple of photography features such as Ultra Night Selfie Mode, AI Noise Reduction, Video Bokeh, and more. The smartphone also brings Android 10 features, including the system-wide dark mode.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 29,990 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage while its top variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory costs Rs 32,990 in India.