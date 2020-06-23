Oppo Reno 3A with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48-megapixel quad cameras launched

Highlights Oppo Reno 3A has been launched in the Japanese market.

The smartphone is very much like the Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Youth.

Its global availability details are not known yet.

Oppo has launched the Reno 3A in Japan. The latest Reno-series smartphone comes as another variant of the Reno 3, which also has Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 Youth under the series. Oppo has launched the smartphone in the Japanese market for now, without divulging the details on where else the Reno 3A could launch in future. Although, there was a rumour earlier that the Reno 3A could launch in the Indian market first. The Reno 3A looks similar to the Reno 3 5G but has toned-down specifications under the hood.

Oppo Reno 3A Price

The Oppo Reno 3A has been launched for JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs 28,000) for the lonesome variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in Black and White colours and is available to purchase via online and offline channels in Japan.

Oppo Reno 3A Specifications

The Oppo Reno 3A is a dual-SIM smartphone that comes running the Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.9 per cent. The same display is used on the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Youth/ Find X2 Lite, however, with smaller dimensions. The Oppo Reno 3A is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with support for microSD card. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 3A has a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel f/1.7 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for bokeh effect and macro photography. The Oppo's camera app comes with the standard options on the Reno 3A, as well. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display. The Oppo Reno 3A is backed by a 4025mAh battery with Quick Charge support but there is no standard fast charging on the smartphone.

The connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 3A include dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC for online payments, and USB-C port for charging and audio output. The Oppo Reno 3A measures 160.9x74.1x8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.