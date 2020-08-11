Oppo Reno 4 Lite, Reno 4 Z 5G may soon be launched globally

Highlights Oppo is working on two new Reno 4-series smartphones, as revealed by FCC listings.

There is a Reno 4 Z 5G and a Reno 4 Lite in the pipeline for the US.

Oppo recently launched the Reno 4 Pro global variant without 5G support.

Oppo launched the Reno 4 Pro in India and some other international markets a few weeks back. This model is a toned-down Reno 4 Pro without support for 5G since it rocks the Snapdragon 720G processor. So, the Chinese company is now readying for the launch of the Reno 4 5G and Reno 4 Pro 5G for global markets. Alongside, Oppo could also unveil two more Reno 4-series smartphones, the Reno 4 Z 5G and Reno 4 Lite. These two smartphones have not been launched anywhere so far and have been spotted on the US FCC website.

According to the FCC listings filed by Oppo, spotted by folks at XDA Developers, the Reno 4 Z 5G will be a low-end 5G smartphone that will use a Dimensity chipset. The FCC listing shows the outline of the rear panel of the smartphone, bearing the model number CPH2065, carrying possibly three cameras and an LED flash. Another model CPH2123 has been spotted on FCC that is a variant of the Reno 4 Lite, as per the report. It is said to pack a high-end MediaTek Helio chipset without support for 5G. So, maybe Oppo is finally entering the low-end segment with a 5G phone under the Reno series.

Moreover, both Reno 4 Z 5G and Reno 4 Lite have also been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification website wherein some of their specifications are revealed. The former, bearing the same model number, will have a 6.57-inch HD+ display, a 2.0GHz MediaTek processor (likely from the Dimensity range), a 4000mAh battery, and Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. The camera specifications, however, still remain unknown. The Reno 4 Lite bears a model number CPH2125 that belongs to a high-end variant of the smartphone, has been spotted on the certification site, as well. It will have a 6.43-inch HD+ display, a 4000mAh battery, a 2.0GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, and Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

The major difference between the two Reno 4-series smartphones is the availability of 5G connectivity. While the Reno 4 Z 5G will support 5G, thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the Reno 4 Lite will not, since it will run on an Helio processor. There is also going to be a gap between the prices of the two smartphones. We guess the Reno 4 Lite will be more like the vanilla Reno 4 5G, although with some toned-down specifications whereas the Reno 4 Z 5G will bring 5G connectivity to users who do not want to spend much on other things that are not a priority for them in their smartphone when buying.

There is no information whether the Reno 4 Z 5G or Reno 4 Lite will arrive in India but they may launch in the US soon.