Oppo Reno 4 Pro first sale today: Should you buy it?

Highlights Oppo Reno 4 Pro will go on sale today for the first time on online platforms.

Its design and AMOLED display are quite beautiful and utilitarian.

However, the competition is quite high for Reno 4 Pro at Rs 34,990.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro first sale will take place today on online platforms. The mid-range smartphone from Oppo was launched last month with some specifications different from its counterpart launched in China in June. So what you get in India has an extra camera but a comparatively less powerful processor on the Reno 4 Pro. The mid-range price of the Reno 4 Pro is already competitive as it is. We recently saw the launch of OnePlus Nord while the Realme X3 was also launched not long ago.

We are going to tell you a few key things about the Reno 4 Pro that will help you make your decision to buy it. But before that, here is everything that you need to know about the price and sale of the Reno 4 Pro:

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Price and Sale Details

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in a lonesome storage variant that is priced at Rs 34,990 in India. It is an ambitious price for the smartphone because most of its rivals are way cheaper. Reno 4 Pro comes in Starry Night and Lunar White colours and goes on sale today at noon via Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ for online purchase. The offline sale is also set to begin soon via Reliance Digital, Croma, Sarvika, and Vijay Sales across the country initially while other retail stores will begin selling it soon.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review Pointers

We reviewed the Reno 4 Pro just a few days back and found some interesting aspects about it that you should know before making the purchase. Here they are:

1. I found the Oppo Reno 4 Pro one of the most beautiful smartphones I have seen this year. Its matte finish at the polycarbonate body at the back feels premium, despite not having a glass back. But it would have been nice to see the glass, especially for the asking price of Rs 34,990. The camera design is also quite unique in India's smartphone industry.

2. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a beautiful AMOLED display as well. It supports HDR10+ and has a small punch-hole on top, which is not as distracting as the ones on a select range of other smartphones. The Reno 4 Pro has curved edges on the display, which is a rare thing to find in the price range of sub-Rs 35,000. Overall, the display pleased me so much that I would spend most of my time just looking at it. I mean I used to watch a lot of Netflix shows on it.

3. Reno 4 Pro also brings you one of the best cameras in its class. The cameras click great photographs that are well-detailed and retain the natural colours. They are not oversaturated and have a good dynamic range. The macro photography is a bit messy on Reno 4 Pro but the portrait shots turn out quite well. The 10X zoom is just below average from the telephoto sensor. There is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front that clicks amazing selfies and I liked my photos so much, I used them as my Instagram and WhatsApp profile pictures.

4. Running the show on the Reno 4 Pro is a 4000mAh battery, which I found, lasted for about a day. I did not have any problem with the battery life initially and even when I had, the 65W charging amazed me. It can charge the full battery in around 35 minutes, which is beyond impressive. The 65W charger is there in the retail package, so you do not have to worry about where it would come from. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is also quite lightweight, which makes holding the phone easy for long hours.

5. I have talked about the positive points so far. Let me come to the processor, which I found a less powerful when handling high-end games for long, especially when the OnePlus Nord, priced at Rs 24,999, offers the Snapdragon 765G processor. This does not mean the Snapdragon 720G processor on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is bad, it just feels a little slow when compared with the one on OnePlus Nord. The good bit is that you can perform your everyday tasks, such as watching movies, playing some popular games, and click photos on it without any hiccups.