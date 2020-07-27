Oppo Reno 4 Pro India launch on July 31: Three interesting aspects worth looking forward to

Highlights Oppo Reno 4 Pro will launch in India on July 31 after so many teasers.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will carry a 90Hz display with a punch-hole setup.

But there will be ample competition for the Reno 4 Pro in India.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will enter the Indian market with all its glory on July 31. It will take things forward from Reno 3 Pro that was launched in early March but it will also try to prove its mettle and show off its muscles against rivals. The Reno 4 Pro was launched in China last month with a completely new design, which, although is reminiscent of that of LG Velvet a little, manages to impress. For the Indian and global markets, Oppo has been rumoured to have made some changes in a bid to take on the fresh onslaught from OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung. But how will it measure up against them?

I am looking forward to three aspects of the Reno 4 Pro that could go in its favour amid the competition. That competition includes the OnePlus Nord that may have shaken up the mid-range market in India but even then there are some compromises on the Nord. Oppo Reno 4 Pro could try to make up for those compromises in the mid-range segment (Reno series is positioned at the mid-range, hence the speculation). Here are the three aspects that I am particularly looking forward to on the Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Display

Reno 4 Pro display looks promising as much as all the marketing hoo-ha on it is about. Oppo is teasing a 3D Borderless Sense Screen on the Reno 4 Pro, which is essentially a 3D curved screen that we have seen on the premium Samsung Galaxy S-series and Note-series device. Even OnePlus introduced the curved design in its lineup with the OnePlus 8 and Motorola has the Moto Edge+. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro display will also have a punch-hole at the top left corner to house the selfie camera. Going by the specifications of the Chinese variant, the Reno 4 Pro will have a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with a pixel density of 402 PPI.

Reno 4 Pro will also bring the 90Hz display for the first time to the Reno family in India. With the increasing demand for high refresh rates, such as 90Hz and above, manufacturers are in a cut-throat competition to offer the feature on their smartphones for as low as Rs 12,999 (Realme 6i). Oppo will likely offer the same feature in a significantly higher price bracket but that is meant to take the experience up a notch.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Rear Design

Not only the innards, but the outer beauty also matters for a smartphone. Oppo Reno-series smartphones have been a testimony to how beautiful and elegant smartphones can look. The Reno 4 Pro is going to dial up the competition with its design. The design on the back panel has a matte finish but what is intriguing is the layout of the cameras. There are four big circular modules jutting out from the panel in strict vertical alignment. There is no island, of sorts, to house the sensors together, which comes across as a beautifully crafted camera design.

Oppo Reno 4 Selfie Camera

Oppo is a smartphone known for its selfie cameras and it is showing off its wisdom with the Reno 4 Pro now. The Reno 4 Pro is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display. While we do not know about the real-world performance of the front cameras yet, they are likely to offer one of the best selfie cameras in the segment. However, he recently-launched OnePlus Nord has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, along with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor, on the front, which might make it difficult for Reno 4 Pro to pitch its cameras.