Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 launched: Price, specifications and more

After various leaks and speculations, Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 in China. The smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and also come with 5G connectivity. The company announced that the phone will arrive in India soon with localised features. Although not much was divulged about the India launch, the specifications and the price in China would give a fair idea about the phone.

The Oppo Reno 4 series looks nothing like the Oppo phones we have seen before. The design change can be attributed to the new camera module that the Oppo Reno 4 series features.

So let's have a look at the price and specifications of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro runs on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of the camera, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. There is an OIS on the main sensor On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The camera also boasts of a 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.

In terms of battery, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger. Reno 4 Pro also supports in-display fingerprint sensor and various connectivity options including the 5G, Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi. The phone has five colour options including the Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank and Green Glitter.

Oppo Reno 4 specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with punch-hole cutouts on the top. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage capacity.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 4 features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a dual-selfie camera including a 32-megapixel and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter

In terms of battery, the Oppo Reno 4 houses a bigger 4020mAh battery than the Reno 4 Pro. It also comes with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger. Just like the Reno 4 Pro, the Reno 4 too has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones in three different colour options including Diamond Blue, Mirror Black and Taro Purple colours

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 price and availability

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is priced at 3799 yuan for the 8GB+128GB variant which is approximately Rs 40,479 whereas the 12GB+256GB variant costs 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approximately).

The Oppo Reno 4 costs 2999 yuan(Rs 31,960 approximately) for the 8GB+128GB variant whereas the 8GB+256GB variant costs 3299 yuan (Rs 35,145 approximately).

The phones have been released in China but the company plans to bring the phones to India soon with localised features. The release date has not been revealed by the company yet.

