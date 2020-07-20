Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch on July 31 in India with 90Hz display

Highlights Oppo will launch the Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on July 31.

Contrary to reports, the Reno 4 Pro will have a 90Hz display for its Indian version.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is also listed on Flipkart, which could be its exclusive partner.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will launch in India on July 31 at 12.30 pm. The successor to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which nearly impressed us, is coming about a month later to the Indian market, the company has announced. The Reno 4 Pro has a new camera design, which looks more like what the LG Velvet has, along with two new colours. It is also the first Reno-series smartphone with 5G in India. The Reno 4 Pro global variant was reported to have a 120Hz refresh rate on display, instead of 90Hz available on the China variant. However, the company may never have had that plan.

Oppo India has mentioned in a tweet that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will have a 90Hz display, instead of the speculated 120Hz one, on the Reno 4 Pro. This could mean Oppo is keeping the specifications of the China variant intact for the Reno 4 Pro in India and has not made any changes to it, contrary to what multiple reports suggested previously. The lack of a 120Hz display on the Reno 4 Pro could make it hard for Oppo to position the smartphone in the usual sub-Rs 30,000 price category, where previous Reno smartphones have sold within.

There are smartphones such as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and Poco X2 in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment that offer as high as 120Hz refresh rate on the display already, albeit with a less powerful processor than the one Reno 4 Pro features. The Reno 4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor whereas the Poco X2 has a Snapdragon 730G processor, the Realme 6 Pro has a Snapdragon 720G processor, and the Realme 6 has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Oppo may also have an upper hand in terms of the kind of photography it will have to offer with the Reno 4 Pro. So, maybe Oppo will make up for the lack of a 120Hz display on the Reno 4 Pro with other features to suit the price.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China last month with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor and runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage without support for a microSD card. There are three rear cameras on the Reno 4 Pro - a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the Reno 4 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera residing in a punch-hole on the display. The smartphone has stereo speakers and no 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has also been listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch on July 31.