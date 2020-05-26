Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro appear in teasers, their specifications revealed on TENAA

Highlights Oppo has confirmed the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro.

Both smartphones have three cameras in a different design.

They have also been certified on TENAA site.

Oppo Reno 4 was glimpsed for the first time a few weeks ago but more information about it have begun to crop up. The company has started teasing the smartphone that confirms the Reno 4 but it has also inadvertently confirmed the Reno 4 Pro also exists. Oppo has shared a promotional video on Weibo that showcases Reno 4 in its entirety but without any spill over the specifications. However, the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro have seemingly reached the TENAA certification website, where their key specifications have been revealed.

In a post on Weibo, Oppo has confirmed the Reno 4 series will support 5G connectivity and that there will be at least blue and orange colours. Going by its look, the Reno 4 series will have protruded camera sensors aligned vertically at the back, in a manner that looks different from nearly existing camera setups on smartphones. Although, if we were to find a similarity, the Reno 4 series may have borrowed a design cue from the LG Velvet smartphone. The rear panel of the Reno 4 series has colour gradients and is emblazoned strongly with "Reno Glow". The term "Reno Glow" was trademarked by Oppo on EUIPO back in April, as per NotebookCheck.

The look of the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro is already out but their specifications are not official yet. That being said, China's TENAA certification website has listed at least four models that could belong to the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. The model numbers are PDNM00, PDNT00, PDPM00, and PDPT00, wherein the first two could be two variants of one smartphone and the last two could belong to another smartphone. The listing shows the images of the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro models, as well. Moreover, the model number PDNT00 has also appeared on the MIIT website (via MySmartPrice).

Per the TENAA listings, the Reno 4 will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and rock a Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with 2.5D glass protection. It will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB RAM and storage options. The listings have further detailed the cameras on the Reno 4 - a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be two selfie cameras, as well - a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor - housed in the punch-hole on the front. It will pack a 4000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The listings suggest the Reno 4 will measure 159.3x74.0x7.8mm and weigh 183 grams.

Coming to the Reno 4 Pro, the listings have revealed the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, pack the same Snapdragon 765G processor, and three cameras at the back. However, the cameras will have different sensors. The Reno 4 Pro is listed to come with a 48-megapixel primary OIS camera, a 12-megapixel night camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. Moreover, the smartphone will have a single selfie camera having a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a punch-hole. It will measure 159.6x72.5x7.6mm and weigh in at 172 grams, per the listings. The rest of the specifications of the Reno 4 Pro are similar to those of the Reno 4.