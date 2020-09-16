Oppo Reno 4 SE launch to take place on September 21

Highlights Oppo is set to launch the Reno 4 SE in China on September 21.

The Reno 4 SE is going to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with 5G support.

According to a leak, the Reno 4 SE could start for around Rs 28,000.

Oppo Reno 4 SE finally has a launch date. The watered-down version of the Reno 4 will go official in China on September 21. The Reno 4 series made its debut in June, which is why the arrival of Reno 4 SE seems pretty late. But anyway, the company wants to fill as many price points as it possibly can. Even though its moniker makes the Reno 4 SE belong to the Reno 4 series, its design is similar to that of the F17 Pro that recently launched in India.

Oppo Reno 4 SE Price

Oppo will announce the Reno 4 SE price at the event next week but we have some information on that part, thanks to the smartphone's listing on the China Telecom website.

According to that information, the Reno 4 SE will cost CNY 2,699, which translates to roughly Rs 28,000, for the 128GB storage variant while its 256GB storage model will be priced at CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs 32,000. Going by the available teasers, the Oppo Reno 4 SE is going to come in a shiny blue (or violet) colour but there will definitely be more of them.

Oppo Reno 4 SE Specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is expected to come with a 1080p OLED screen with a punch-hole in the top right corner. The screen could measure 6.43-inches and be integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The device could rock an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, which brings 5G connectivity, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. There is going to be a combination of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras on the back while there will likely be a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is expected to feature a dual-cell 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 65W. It is a good thing that Oppo is retaining the fast charging solution from bigger Reno 4 series phones on the Reno 4 SE. The Oppo Reno 4 SE will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 but it might get Android 11 via ColorOS 11 later this year. The phone will feature a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well.