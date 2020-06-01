Oppo Reno 4 series to launch on June 5, more specifications tipped

Highlights Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch this week.

The Reno 4 Pro will have a 48-megapixel OIS camera.

Reno 4, however, will have a 48-megapixel non-OIS camera.

Oppo Reno 4 series was leaked previously wherein its entire look was revealed. Later, Oppo confirmed that the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro are in the offing but it did not share any launch details back then. The Chinese company has now announced the Oppo Reno 4 series will debut in China on June 5 via a teaser video that also shows phone from the series in its entirety. The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro look like a big departure from their prequels in terms of design. The major design change can be attributed to how the new cameras look on the Reno 4 series.

On Weibo, Oppo shared a teaser that shows the Reno 4 Pro and its features to build the hype before the launch that is slated to take place on Friday, June 5. The teaser also confirms there will be two variants of the Oppo Reno 4 series - both with the "Reno Glow" moniker. The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will have three cameras each on their back, aligned vertically in a set-up that loosely resembles that of LG Velvet smartphone. The smartphones will also support 5G and have punch-hole displays.

As per teasers, the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will feature 65W fast charging technology, which is already available on the Reno and Ace series. There will also be a Super Night Mode on the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones. The smartphones will come in Pink and Blue colours, as per what Oppo has teased so far. There is nothing clear about the specifications from Oppo, however.

While Oppo has shared only so much about the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, the rumour mill has already done its job. The Reno 4 Pro was spotted on China's TENAA certification website, wherein its specifications have been revealed. The Reno 4, on the other hand, has leaked separately in renders and its specifications have also been tipped.

Both smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Reno 4 Pro rear cameras will include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. There will be OIS on the main sensor. It will have a 6.55-inch display with a dual punch-hole. A combination of a 32-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor will reside inside the punch-hole.

For the Reno 4, the specifications include a 6.43-inch display, three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor without OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a single 32-megapixel sensor on the front of the smartphone.