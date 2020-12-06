Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G tipped to get 50MP cameras and become first phone with electrochromic rear

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is tipped to get a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The phone could offer a primary 50-megapixel camera.

The device could be launched on December 10.

It's no secret that the Oppo Reno 5 series of phones are launching in China on December 10. Ahead of the launch, lot of details floating on the web about the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones. However, we now also have information about the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G which is expected to launch alongside the above mentioned phones.

A fresh leak on Weibo has revealed the rear design of the smartphone and some of its key specs. The leak is based on fresh renders which shows the the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G flaunting a quad-camera set-up like other Reno 5 models. However, it appears to be alittle different, with the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G showing a distinctive rectangle-shaped lens in the camera housing.

The speculation is that the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX7xx primary shooter paired to a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an unknown third sensor. Reports also suggest that the rectangle-shaped camera could be a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom.

Of the three phones, the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is expected to be the most powerful. This is because, the Reno 5 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G is said to get the Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Reno5 Pro+ 5G on the other hand will get the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is also tipped to focus heavily on design, with a version of the device also tipped to get leather back. Additionally, the phone is also believed to be the first mass-produced smartphone to come with an electrochromic rear. To remind our readers, this technology was first seen on the OnePlus Concept One phone which was announced earlier in january this year.

Apart from this, there's little known about the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. However, the wait for more information shouldn't be too long, as the Reno 5 series is set to be launched on December 10. Currently, the phone is up for pre-orders in China, with the The Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G available through retailers in the country. Although, pricing information isn't available yet, leaks suggest the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G will be priced at 3,299 Yuan and 3,899 Yuan, respectively.