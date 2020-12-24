Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset launched, starts at around Rs 45,000

Highlights Oppo has launched the Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone in China.

The Reno 5 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is unlikely to launch in India and other global markets.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has finally launched in China days after the other two members from the series, the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro went official. Oppo has given the Reno 5 Pro+ the top-of-the-line specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is still the flagship one until Snapdragon 888 is out on the Mi 11. This technically makes the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ a near-flagship smartphone that brings the series closer to the Find X lineup.

Not just the processor, Oppo has also gone for a new custom-made 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on Reno 5 Pro Plus' main camera. Sony has built this sensor for the new Oppo phone but it is not clear if it is going to be exclusive to the Reno 5 Pro+ or if it will be available on future Android smartphones. Oppo is also saying that the Reno 5 Pro+ brings the same glowing finish on the back. The camera module is covered with special nanocrystals that glow in the dark. This glow technology is similar to what the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro bring.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ costs CNY 3,999, which is roughly Rs 45,000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant model. There is another variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that costs CNY 4,499, which is roughly Rs 50,600. Oppo said the smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 29. It will be available in Floating Night Shadow and Star River Dream colours (translated from Mandarin). Unlike the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, the Reno 5 Pro+ might not be coming to global markets. A recent tip suggests Oppo might only launch the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro in India next month.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is a 5G smartphone that supports major carriers in China on both SIM card slots. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch 1080p AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole system for the front camera. Powering the Reno 5 Pro+ is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a microSD card slot that you can use to expand the storage. Keeping the lights on the Reno 5 Pro+ is a 4,500mAh battery that charges at up to 65W using the SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. The bundled charger supports 65W charging.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with four cameras at the back, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 32MP front-facing camera on the smartphone. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with the DOL-HDR (digital overlay dynamic range technology), which is helpful in improving the dynamic range, image and video quality. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and USB-C port. The smartphone is just 7.9mm thick.