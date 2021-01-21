Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X first sale tomorrow: Rs 3,500 discount, 120GB free cloud space, and more

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will go on sale tomorrow for Rs 35,990.

The Oppo Enco X earbuds will be up for sale at Rs 9,990.

There is a horde of offers on both online and offline channels.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X truly wireless earbuds will go on sale starting midnight on January 22 in India. The brand-new 5G phone from Oppo goes big on several things while the flagship TWS earbuds prove their mettle with excellent active noise cancellation and premium audio. If you are interested in buying any (or both) of the products, the sale is taking place within a week's time. The launch of the Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X was on Monday earlier this week.

The new Reno 5 Pro 5G brings 5G support in the mid-end market, even though 5G is not available in India. And while that might not be ludicrous enough for you at the moment, the 5G support makes the Reno 5 Pro 5G future proof. And besides, there are significant improvements in terms of performance while cameras are also better when compared with last year's Reno 4 Pro. Similarly, the Enco X are a massive upgrade over the Enco W51 earbuds that Oppo launched last year. The Enco X TWS earbuds are stout enough to take on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The new Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X price and offer details are listed as below:

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X price, offers

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that costs Rs 35,990. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black colours.

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds cost Rs 9,990 and come in Black and White colourways.

Now, the sale will kick off at midnight tomorrow on both online and offline platforms, and the offers will vary according to where you buy the device from.

Here are all the online offers on Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X

Online Offers Offers Details Duration No-Cost EMI 3,6,9,12-month Till product life cycle Bank Discount 10 per cent Instant Discount (Upto Rs 3500) HDFC - Till 24th Jan ICICI - 25th Jan- 31st Jan Flipkart Supercoins 5000 Till 24th Jan Exchange Oppo users Extra Rs 1500 Till 24th Jan Bundling offer Rs 1000 Enco X Till 24th Jan Oppo Care+ Complete Damage Protection Till 24th Jan 80 per cent assured BuyBack Till 24th Jan Complete Mobile Protection For Flipkart only Till the end of Jan Buyback Guarantee Up to 70 per cent Till the end of Jan

Now, take a look at the offline offers for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X earbuds. The biggest highlight in these offers is the Rs 3,500 instant discount on using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards on online platforms. This discount is originally 10 per cent but capped at Rs 3,500. After this discount, the Reno 5 Pro 5G will cost Rs 32,490. This is a limited-period discount, which is why online customers will have to hurry up.

Offline offers Category Details Partners Bank 10 per cent cashback HDFC Bank, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Zest Money Service Oppo Care+ Complete Damage Protection | Platinum Care | Free Pickup and drop for repairs in major cities EMI No Cost EMI No Cost EMI up to 6 months Paper Finance Bajaj Finserv Triple Zero Scheme | Long Tenure Schemes IDFC First Bank Exclusive ONE EMI Cashback Zero down payment schemes HDFC, Kotak, ICICI CL, HDB Financial, TVS Credit Assured BuyBack 80 per cent Assured BuyBack Get 80 per cent Assured BuyBack value of the phone using Oppo Upgrade application Old Customer Offer Special EMI Scheme Exclusive Pre-Approved Loan from Selected Partners Exchange Bonus Flat Rs 1500 Exchange Bonus from Oppo to Oppo Upgrade Extended Warranty Extended Warranty of 180 days for Existing Oppo users

Customers who want to buy both Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X from either channel will get the TWS earbuds for only Rs 1,000 in the bundle offer. This offer is valid till January 24 only.

Moreover, Oppo will also give 120GB of free cloud storage to Reno 5 Pro 5G buyers with the purchase. This storage will be valid for 12 months from the date of activation. And then there is the Oppo Care+ programme under which the company will provide 180 days of complete damage protection, 80 per cent assured payback, Platinum Care, and free pickup and drop services. This offer is applicable on Flipkart and offline purchases within the first three days of the sale, which means this offer will end on January 25.