Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G gets BIS certification, India launch soon

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro has been spotted on the BIS website.

This means that the Reno 5 Pro is about to launch in India.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G variant is said to launch in India next month.

Oppo Reno 5 series is coming to India soon. A company official had confirmed that some days back, followed by the corroboration made by a tipster. Now the top model in the series, Oppo Reno 5 Pro has been spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone. This is in line with the rumour that Reno 5 series might launch in January. Unlike the Reno 4 series which only got the 4G variants in India, the Reno 5 series smartphones are expected to bring 5G connectivity. This makes sense because 2021 is going to be eventful for the country's smartphone and telecom markets.

According to the tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro was found alongside the model number CPH2201 on the BIS website. The same model number was also found on the IMDA website that belongs to Singaporean regulator as the Reno 5 Pro 5G. This could very well mean that the Indian market is getting the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, which was recently launched in India. This is another hint at the launch of the 5G version. So, Oppo might launch the 5G version of both Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. However, the Reno 5 Pro+ seems unlikely.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav said industry sources have told that the Reno 5 Pro+ may not launch alongside the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro smartphones in India. Oppo has a history of launching exclusive smartphones for its home market China. These smartphones barely make it to global markets, and even when they do, Oppo gives them a different name. That way, the company is able to retain the exclusivity of the phone in the Chinese market. So based on these things, the Reno 5 Pro+ seems unlikely right now.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro specifications

Oppo has packed the Reno 5 Pro with a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole on the top left of the phone housing a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, bringing 5G support to the device. There is up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The fingerprint sensor is embedded under the display. The smartphone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro comes with a 64MP main camera with F1.7 aperture and 6P lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP black-and-white camera for depth-sensing. The cameras support 4K video recording but when UltraSteady mode is on, the resolution is capped at 1080p. The smartphone has a 4250mAh battery under the hood, along with 65W fast charging support. There is a USB-C port on the bottom for charging and data transfer. The Oppo Reno 5 is the same as the Reno 5 Pro except for the processor and battery specifications. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and houses a 4200mAh battery that charges at up to 65W.